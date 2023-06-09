Royals take on the Orioles looking to break road skid

Kansas City Royals (18-44, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (38-24, second in the AL East)

Baltimore; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Daniel Lynch (0-1, 4.35 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 13 strikeouts); Orioles: Tyler Wells (4-2, 3.29 ERA, .85 WHIP, 70 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Orioles -183, Royals +156; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals will look to break a four-game road skid when they visit the Baltimore Orioles.

Baltimore has gone 17-12 at home and 38-24 overall. The Orioles have a 16-8 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Kansas City is 18-44 overall and 9-21 on the road. The Royals are 7-33 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Friday’s game is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adley Rutschman has eight doubles and eight home runs for the Orioles. Anthony Santander is 8-for-41 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Salvador Perez has 13 doubles and 12 home runs for the Royals. Nick Pratto is 12-for-37 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 5-5, .230 batting average, 4.80 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Royals: 3-7, .223 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mychal Givens: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cedric Mullins: 10-Day IL (groin), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Royals: Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (neck), Amir Garrett: 15-Day IL (elbow), Josh Taylor: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brad Keller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Yarbrough: 60-Day IL (head), Kyle Isbel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor), Diego Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .