Royals bring road slide into matchup with the Orioles

By The Associated Press
 
Kansas City Royals (18-45, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (39-24, second in the AL East)

Baltimore; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brady Singer (4-4, 6.45 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 56 strikeouts); Orioles: Cole Irvin (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Orioles -166, Royals +141; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals travel to the Baltimore Orioles looking to stop a five-game road losing streak.

Baltimore is 39-24 overall and 18-12 at home. The Orioles have the sixth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .318.

Kansas City is 18-45 overall and 9-22 on the road. The Royals have gone 7-34 in games when they have given up a home run.

The teams play Saturday for the fifth time this season. The Orioles are ahead 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Santander has 17 doubles, a triple and nine home runs for the Orioles. Gunnar Henderson is 8-for-30 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Vinnie Pasquantino has 17 doubles and nine home runs while hitting .247 for the Royals. Nick Pratto is 13-for-36 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 5-5, .231 batting average, 4.80 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Royals: 3-7, .224 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Ryan Mountcastle: day-to-day (illness), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mychal Givens: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cedric Mullins: 10-Day IL (groin), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Royals: Vinnie Pasquantino: day-to-day (shoulder), Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (neck), Amir Garrett: 15-Day IL (elbow), Josh Taylor: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brad Keller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Yarbrough: 60-Day IL (head), Kyle Isbel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor), Diego Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.