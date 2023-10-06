Baltimore’s Kyle Bradish starting Game 1 of ALDS against Texas, Grayson Rodriguez set for Game 2

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles are starting Kyle Bradish in Game 1 of the AL Division Series against Texas on Saturday.

Manager Brandon Hyde made the announcement Friday and said rookie Grayson Rodriguez is set for Game 2 on Sunday.

The 27-year-old Bradish (12-7) finished third in the American League with a 2.83 ERA this season. Rodriguez (7-4) was one of baseball’s top pitching prospects at the beginning of the year. He struggled early and was sent back to the minors for a bit, but he’s gone 5-2 with a 2.58 ERA since the All-Star break.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb