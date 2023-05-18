Orioles bring 2-1 series advantage over Angels into game 4

Los Angeles Angels (22-22, third in the AL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (28-15, second in the AL East)

Baltimore; Thursday, 12:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Tyler Anderson (1-0, 5.26 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 25 strikeouts); Orioles: Tyler Wells (3-1, 2.68 ERA, .72 WHIP, 39 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Orioles -148, Angels +126; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles face the Los Angeles Angels with a 2-1 series lead.

Baltimore has a 15-7 record in home games and a 28-15 record overall. The Orioles have the fourth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .421.

Los Angeles has a 22-22 record overall and a 12-13 record on the road. The Angels are fourth in the AL with 57 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

The teams meet Thursday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cedric Mullins has eight doubles, three triples, six home runs and 34 RBI for the Orioles. Adley Rutschman is 9-for-32 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani has nine home runs, 19 walks and 29 RBI while hitting .288 for the Angels. Anthony Rendon is 14-for-34 with a double, a home run and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 6-4, .222 batting average, 2.54 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Angels: 3-7, .265 batting average, 5.76 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Ramon Urias: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mychal Givens: 15-Day IL (knee), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dillon Tate: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Tucker Davidson: day-to-day (leg), Anthony Rendon: 10-Day IL (groin), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Suarez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Loup: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Logan O’Hoppe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Stassi: 10-Day IL (hip ), Jared Walsh: 10-Day IL (headaches), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .