Mullins leads Orioles against the Yankees after 5-hit game

Baltimore Orioles (31-16, second in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (29-20, third in the AL East)

New York; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Kyle Bradish (2-1, 3.90 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 29 strikeouts); Yankees: Gerrit Cole (5-0, 2.01 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 68 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Yankees -174, Orioles +147; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles play the New York Yankees after Cedric Mullins’ five-hit game on Sunday.

New York has a 16-10 record in home games and a 29-20 record overall. Yankees pitchers have a collective 3.63 ERA, which ranks fifth in the AL.

Baltimore has a 31-16 record overall and a 16-8 record in road games. The Orioles have a 22-5 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams square off Tuesday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Rizzo has seven doubles, 11 home runs and 28 RBI for the Yankees. Aaron Judge is 14-for-38 with two doubles and seven home runs over the past 10 games.

Ryan Mountcastle leads Baltimore with 10 home runs while slugging .459. Mullins is 16-for-40 with three home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 8-2, .251 batting average, 3.46 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Orioles: 7-3, .256 batting average, 3.29 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Jose Trevino: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Ian Hamilton: 15-Day IL (groin), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (biceps), Josh Donaldson: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Rodon: 15-Day IL (forearm), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Ramon Urias: 10-Day IL (hamstring), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dillon Tate: 15-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .