Orioles host the Mariners to start 3-game series
Seattle Mariners (36-37, fourth in the AL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (45-28, second in the AL East)
Baltimore; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Logan Gilbert (4-4, 4.31 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 84 strikeouts); Orioles: Kyle Gibson (8-4, 3.94 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 65 strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Orioles -115, Mariners -105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles host the Seattle Mariners to open a three-game series.
Baltimore has a 45-28 record overall and a 22-13 record at home. Orioles pitchers have a collective 4.21 ERA, which ranks 10th in the AL.
Seattle is 36-37 overall and 15-20 in road games. The Mariners have a 14-26 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.
The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Adley Rutschman has 11 doubles and 10 home runs for the Orioles. Austin Hays is 16-for-39 with five doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.
Teoscar Hernandez leads Seattle with 13 home runs while slugging .443. Mike Ford is 4-for-25 with three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 6-4, .290 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs
Mariners: 5-5, .218 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs
INJURIES: Orioles: James McCann: 10-Day IL (ankle), Austin Voth: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Mountcastle: 10-Day IL (vertigo), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mychal Givens: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cedric Mullins: 10-Day IL (groin), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)
Mariners: J.P. Crawford: day-to-day (shoulder), Penn Murfee: 15-Day IL (elbow), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (flexor), Trevor Gott: 15-Day IL (back), Marco Gonzales: 15-Day IL (forearm), Easton McGee: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor)
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.