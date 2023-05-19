AP NEWS
Orioles visit the Blue Jays to start 3-game series

By The Associated PressMay 19, 2023 GMT

Baltimore Orioles (28-16, second in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (25-19, third in the AL East)

Toronto; Friday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Kyle Gibson (4-3, 4.67 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 36 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Yusei Kikuchi (5-0, 3.89 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Blue Jays -145, Orioles +124; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays open a three-game series at home against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday.

Toronto is 25-19 overall and 13-6 in home games. The Blue Jays have the eighth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.93.

Baltimore is 28-16 overall and 13-8 on the road. The Orioles have a 19-5 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bo Bichette leads Toronto with nine home runs while slugging .527. Kevin Kiermaier is 15-for-33 with two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

    • Cedric Mullins has nine doubles, three triples and six home runs while hitting .266 for the Orioles. Adley Rutschman is 10-for-33 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

    LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 5-5, .249 batting average, 3.19 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

    Orioles: 6-4, .241 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

    INJURIES: Blue Jays: Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: day-to-day (knee), Zach Pop: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Adam Cimber: 15-Day IL (rhomboid), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mitchell White: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

    Orioles: Ramon Urias: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mychal Givens: 15-Day IL (knee), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dillon Tate: 15-Day IL (elbow)

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

