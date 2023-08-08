Mohamed Toumba, one of the soldiers who ousted Nigerian President Mohamed Bazoum, addresses supporters of Niger's ruling junta in Niamey, Niger, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. Nigeriens are bracing for a possible military intervention as time's run out for its new junta leaders to reinstate the country's ousted president. (AP Photo/Sam Mednick)
Orioles indicate broadcaster will be back after reports he was pulled over unflattering stats

 
BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles indicated that broadcaster Kevin Brown would be back on the air soon after reports that his recent absence was because he mentioned that the team had already won as many games at Tampa Bay this year as it did over the previous three seasons.

Announcers such as Michael Kay of the YES Network came to Brown’s defense Monday night.

“MLB has to get involved,” Kay, who does play-by-play for the New York Yankees, said on social media. “This is an awful look and a terrible thing to do to a terrific broadcaster.”

The Athletic, citing unidentified sources, reported that Brown was taken off the air over his comments on a MASN-TV broadcast July 23. He pointed out that the Orioles were already 3-2 at Tampa Bay this year after winning only three games there from 2020-22. (They then won again to improve to 4-2 in 2023.)

A team official said Monday night that the Orioles don’t comment on personnel matters but were looking forward to having Brown back soon. A message was left with a MASN spokesman seeking comment.

