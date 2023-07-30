Investigators examine a damaged skyscraper in the "Moscow City" business district after a reported drone attack in Moscow, Russia, early Sunday, July 30, 2023. (AP Photo)
Drone attack on Moscow
Nigeriens participate in a march called by supporters of coup leader Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani in Niamey, Niger, Sunday, July 30, 2023. Days after mutinous soldiers ousted Niger's democratically elected president, uncertainty is mounting about the country's future and some are calling out the junta's reasons for seizing control. The sign reads: "Down with France, long live Putin." (AP Photo/Sam Mednick)
Niger Coup updates
In this photo provided by Rescue 1122 Head Quarters, rescue workers carry a wounded man after a bomb explosion in the Bajur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, Sunday, July 30, 2023. A powerful bomb ripped through a rally by supporters of a hard-line cleric and political leader in the country’s northwestern Bajur district that borders Afghanistan on Sunday, killing at least 10 people and wounding more, police said. (Rescue 1122 Head Quarters via AP)
Explosion in Pakistan
U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell addresses health concerns
FILE - In this July 7, 2019, file photo, the United States players hold the trophy as they celebrate winning the Women's World Cup final soccer match against The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France. The 2023 Women's World Cup will be spread across nine cities in Australia and New Zealand. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)
Women’s World Cup: How to Watch
Sports

With trade deadline approaching, Orioles demote RHP Tyler Wells from the rotation to the minors

Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman, left, and starting pitcher Tyler Wells talk after pitching to the New York Yankees during the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles sent right-hander Tyler Wells to Double-A Bowie on Sunday after three straight shaky starts following the All-Star break.

Baltimore selected the contract of right-hander Joey Krehbiel from Triple-A Norfolk, although optioning Wells to the minors will only fuel speculation that the AL East leaders will add to their rotation before Tuesday’s trade deadline. Baltimore’s starters have had moments of excellence this season, but the position players and bullpen have been the driving forces behind the team’s rise to the American League’s best record.

Wells is among the major league leaders with a 1.02 WHIP, and he’s posted a 7-6 record with a 3.80 ERA, but he’s lasted only nine innings total in three starts since the break. He did not make it out of the third in Saturday night’s loss to the New York Yankees.

The Orioles designated right-hander Eduard Bazardo for assignment.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports