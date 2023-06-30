Baltimore police fatally shoot man who fired on officers pursuing him, commissioner says

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore police officers fatally shot a man who fired on officers who were pursuing him, the acting police commissioner said.

Officers recognized the 40-year-old man who was wanted on a warrant around 5:30 p.m. Thursday and began to follow his vehicle, Acting Police Commissioner Richard Worley said at a news conference. The man’s car became disabled at the intersection of North Milton and East Fairmount avenues.

That’s when Worley said the man began firing at an officer riding by, striking the patrol vehicle and got out of his car. The man kept firing at officers as he continued down Milton Avenue and officers coming from the other direction fired at the man, striking him, and he died on the scene, Worley said.

The man had dropped one gun and was preparing to fire a second when he was shot, Worley said. No officers were injured, he said.

Worley declined to say what charges the man had faced, saying it was part of the investigation. It wasn’t clear where the officers began pursuing the man, he said.

The shooting will be investigated by the Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division, which investigates police-involved deaths of civilians throughout the state.