Browns LB Owusu-Koramoah done for season with foot injury

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks to pass with pressure coming from Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during the second half of an NFL football game in Cleveland, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. The Browns won 23-17 in overtime. (AP Photo/David Richard)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah will miss the final four games of the season after sustaining a left foot injury late in Sunday’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Owusu-Koramoah was placed on injured reserve on Tuesday. He’s the fourth Browns linebacker lost for the season because of injury, joining middle linebackers Anthony Walker Jr., Jacob Phillips and Sione Takitaki.

A second-round draft pick in 2021 out of Notre Dame, Owusu-Koramoah recorded 70 tackles and forced two fumbles in 11 games. He recently missed two games with a knee injury but had been playing well.

He made six tackles against the Bengals before getting hurt. Owusu-Koramoah was carted to the locker room after the game and underwent an MRI on Monday.

The Browns (5-8) will miss Owusu-Koramoah especially on Saturday when they host the AFC North-leading Baltimore Ravens (9-4).

In the first meeting between the teams this season, Owusu-Koramoah had six tackles and forced a late fumble that gave Cleveland a chance in a 23-20 loss.

