Browns DE Clowney in concussion protocol, S Johnson hurt

Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans in Houston, Dec. 4, 2022, in Houston. Clowney sustained a concussion in the team's 13-3 win over the Baltimore Ravens Saturday, Dec. 17 and has been placed in league protocols. Clowney, who is in his second season with the Browns, left in the first half to be evaluated for a head injury and didn't return. Coach Kevin Stefanski said Sunday that Clowney is being treated for a concussion. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans in Houston, Dec. 4, 2022, in Houston. Clowney sustained a concussion in the team's 13-3 win over the Baltimore Ravens Saturday, Dec. 17 and has been placed in league protocols. Clowney, who is in his second season with the Browns, left in the first half to be evaluated for a head injury and didn't return. Coach Kevin Stefanski said Sunday that Clowney is being treated for a concussion. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns could be without defensive end Jadeveon Clowney for a while after he sustained a concussion in Saturday’s 13-3 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Clowney, who is in his second season with the Browns, left in the first half to be evaluated for a head injury and didn’t return. Coach Kevin Stefanski said Sunday that Clowney has been placed in the league’s concussion protocol.

Also, Stefanski said starting safety John Johnson III suffered a thigh bruise.

The 29-year-old Clowney has just two sacks this season, but the three-time Pro Bowler has been disruptive against the run for a Cleveland defense still seeking consistency.

Stefanski stressed the unpredictability of the injury and said it was far too early to know how long Clowney will be out. The Browns host New Orleans on Saturday.

Stefanski said rookie Alex Wright and Chase Winovich had good moments while taking snaps in Clowney’s place as the Browns (6-8) stayed alive in the AFC playoff chase despite some long odds to qualify.

ADVERTISEMENT

All-Pro end Myles Garrett had 1 1/2 sacks and Denzel Ward had a key interception as Cleveland held the Ravens (9-5), who were missing star quarterback Lamar Jackson because of an injury, without a touchdown.

Johnson got hurt before forcing a fumble in the third quarter, when he punched the ball loose from Ravens receiver Demarcus Robinson and recovered it.

“He was all over the field,” Stefanski said. “He was around the ball. He tackled well. He is the type of guy who he does have versatility where we can play him down low, we can play him in the post and he can play half field.

“He does kind of show up. He has played really well for us on our punt team, as well.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL