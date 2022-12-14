Huntley at practice for Ravens, but Jackson isn’t

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Don Wright) Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Tyler Huntley was at practice for the Baltimore Ravens on Wednesday.

Lamar Jackson remained absent as he recovers from his knee injury two weekends ago, but Huntley was on the field during the portion open to reporters. He threw a bit without a helmet on, then participated in a drill while wearing one.

Huntley has been in concussion protocol after leaving last weekend’s win at Pittsburgh in the third quarter. If he and Jackson aren’t available for Saturday’s game at Cleveland, the Ravens would have to turn to third-string rookie Anthony Brown at quarterback.

Coach John Harbaugh said Tuesday that Huntley was still in the protocol, but was allowed to do a walk-through.

