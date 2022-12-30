Ravens rule out Lamar Jackson for 4th straight game

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) looks to pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Lamar Jackson will miss a fourth straight game for the Baltimore Ravens because of his knee injury.

The Ravens on Friday ruled out Jackson for Sunday night’s game against Pittsburgh. The Ravens have already clinched a playoff spot but trail Cincinnati by a game for first place in the AFC North.

Baltimore also ruled out cornerback Marcus Peters because of an injured calf. Defensive end Calais Campbell, who has been dealing with a knee injury, returned to practice Friday but was limited. He’s listed as questionable.

Safety Geno Stone (hamstring) and tight end Nick Boyle (illness) are also questionable.

