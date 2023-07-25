FILE - Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown (7) dunks the ball against the Golden State Warriors during the second quarter of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Boston. Celtics wing Jaylen Brown has agreed to terms on a five-year supermax contract extension that will pay him up to $304 million, his agent said on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Sports

Ravens release WRs Andy Isabella and Mike Thomas, claim WR Makai Polk off waivers

 
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens released wide receivers Andy Isabella and Mike Thomas on Tuesday and claimed receiver Makai Polk off waivers.

The Ravens also signed long snapper Tyler Ott, a day before the team’s first official practice of training camp.

Polk was waived by the New York Giants.

Isabella appeared in two games for the Ravens and three for the Arizona Cardinals last season. He caught two passes, both with Arizona.

Thomas caught two passes in 10 games last season for the Cincinnati Bengals.

