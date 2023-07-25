Ravens release WRs Andy Isabella and Mike Thomas, claim WR Makai Polk off waivers
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens released wide receivers Andy Isabella and Mike Thomas on Tuesday and claimed receiver Makai Polk off waivers.
The Ravens also signed long snapper Tyler Ott, a day before the team’s first official practice of training camp.
Polk was waived by the New York Giants.
Isabella appeared in two games for the Ravens and three for the Arizona Cardinals last season. He caught two passes, both with Arizona.
Thomas caught two passes in 10 games last season for the Cincinnati Bengals.
