Banc of California to buy troubled PacWest Bancorp, which came close to failing earlier this year

FILE - Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown (7) dunks the ball against the Golden State Warriors during the second quarter of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Boston. Celtics wing Jaylen Brown has agreed to terms on a five-year supermax contract extension that will pay him up to $304 million, his agent said on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Jaylen Brown agrees to historic NBA deal
FILE - United Parcel Service driver Hudson de Almeida steers through a neighborhood while delivering packages, Friday, June 30, 2023, in Haverhill, Mass. UPS has reached a contract agreement with its 340,000-person strong union Tuesday, July 25, averting a strike that had the potential to disrupt logistics nationwide for businesses and households alike. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
UPS strike averted
FILE - Migrants wait to be processed after crossing the border, Jan. 6, 2023, near Yuma, Ariz. A federal judge on Tuesday, July 25, blocked a rule that allows immigration authorities to deny asylum to migrants who arrive at the U.S.-Mexico border without first applying online or seeking protection in a country they passed through. But the judge delayed his ruling from taking effect immediately to give the administration time to appeal. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
Judge blocks Biden’s asylum policy
FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James warms up at halftime during a high school basketball game against Christopher Columbus at the Hoophall Classic, Monday, January 16, 2023, in Springfield, Mass. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)
Bronny James stable after cardiac arrest
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions jackpot hits $820 million
Business

Banc of California to buy troubled PacWest Bancorp, which came close to failing earlier this year

FILE - A Pacific Western Bank branch is seen Thursday, May 4, 2023, in Westlake Village, Calif. The Banc of California announced it would buy PacWest Bancorp, the parent of Pacific Western Bank, in an all-stock transaction on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, bringing an end to three months of speculation if PacWest would be able to survive on its own after the failures of Silicon Valley Bank, First Republic and Signature Bank earlier this year. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

FILE - A Pacific Western Bank branch is seen Thursday, May 4, 2023, in Westlake Village, Calif. The Banc of California announced it would buy PacWest Bancorp, the parent of Pacific Western Bank, in an all-stock transaction on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, bringing an end to three months of speculation if PacWest would be able to survive on its own after the failures of Silicon Valley Bank, First Republic and Signature Bank earlier this year. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

By KEN SWEET
 
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — The Banc of California has agreed to buy PacWest Bancorp in an all-stock transaction, bringing an end to months of speculation about whether PacWest could survive on its own after the failures of three other regional banks this spring.

The deal announced Tuesday got help from Warburg Pincus and Centerbridge Partners, two large private equity firms, which are investing $400 million to help shore up and restructure the balance sheet of the combined bank. Centerbridge Partners has a long history as an investor in distressed companies.

The deal is a bit of good news for PacWest, the parent of Pacific Western Bank, and its shareholders. The company’s stock has fallen by nearly two-thirds this year on fear that PacWest could be the next bank to fail after the earlier failures of Silicon Valley Bank, First Republic and Signature Bank.

Other news
A Pacific Western Bank branch is seen Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Thousand Oaks, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
The banking crisis isn’t over. But how bad will it get?
Uncertainty continues to pummel the banking industry, despite assurances from financial regulators and bankers that the worst of the recent crisis is over and the banking system remains strong.
Pedestrians walk past the headquarters of First Republic Bank in San Francisco, Monday, May 1, 2023. Regulators seized the troubled bank early Monday, making it the second-largest bank failure in U.S. history, and promptly sold all of its deposits and most of its assets to JPMorgan Chase Bank in a bid to head off further banking turmoil in the U.S. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Bank stocks continue to fall following First Republic demise
Regulators have barely written the epitaph for First Republic Bank, but investors on Wall Street have already moved onto speculating which bank might be the next to fail.

Based on Tuesday’s closing prices, PacWest shareholders will receive Banc of California shares valued at $9.60. A year ago the shares of PacWest traded for around $27.

California-based PacWest has a very similar business model to First Republic Bank: serving rich customers and giving clients favorable loans in exchange for those deposits. PacWest also had an investment banking division that served the tech community as well.

That business model became a liability when investors starting looking for other banks that could fail. Like many other regional banks, PacWest had billions of dollars worth of unrealized losses in its bond portfolio and uninsured deposits that were at risk of being pulled at the first sign of trouble. Uninsured deposits uninsured are those above $250,000.

To shore up investor confidence and to keep bank regulators from closing it, PacWest has been selling off assets and businesses for last several months. But the stock still fell nearly 30% on Tuesday ahead of speculation that the company would be bought in a fire sale.

The $1 billion deal would make the combined Banc of California-PacWest an entity with $36 billion in assets with 70 branches throughout California. Warburg Pincus and Centerbridge will have a 19% stake in the merged company.

The combined company will take the Banc of California name, under the terms of the deal, although Banc of California is a much smaller institution than PacWest.