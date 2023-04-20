Siraj spell helps Bangalore turn tables on Punjab

MOHALI, India (AP) — Fast bowler Mohammed Siraj took 4-21 to help Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Punjab Kings by 24 runs in the Indian Premier League on Thursday.

Siraj moved atop the season list of wicket-takers with 12 in six games. He helped to dismiss Punjab for 150 with 10 balls to spare after Bangalore made 174-4.

Faf du Plessis, carrying a rib injury, and Virat Kohli combined for an opening stand of 137 in 16.1 overs to launch Bangalore. Du Plessis made 84 off 56, and Kohli 59 off 47.

However, a disciplined bowling performance from Punjab dropped Bangalore to a par score on a helpful batting surface. Bangalore lost steam in the latter half of its innings, managing only 37-4 in the last four overs.

Left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar finished with 2-31 in three overs, including the big wickets of Kohli and Maxwell on consecutive deliveries.

Punjab’s chase didn’t begin well. Opener Atharva Taaide was trapped by Siraj for 4 and wrist spinner Wanindu Hasranga bowled hard-hitting Matthew Short for 8. The big moment came when Siraj got Liam Livingstone lbw for 2. Punjab was down to 27-3 in 3.2 overs and never recovered despite Prabhsimran Singh holding one end with 46 runs off 30 balls.

Stand-in skipper Sam Curran and Harpreet Singh were both run out.

Jitesh Sharma survived an lbw appeal to score 41 off 27 balls but Punjab couldn’t hold a partnership as Siraj collected another two wickets at the death. Bangalore was sixth on the points’ table while Punjab was seventh. In the second game of the day, Delhi Capitals faced Kolkata Knight Riders. ___

