Bangladesh wins the toss and bats first in 3rd ODI against New Zealand

By Associated Press
 
MIRPUR, Bangladesh (AP) — Bangladesh stand-in captain Najmul Hossain won the toss and elected to bat first in the third and final cricket one-day international against New Zealand on Tuesday.

Bangladesh made four changes from the team which lost the second game on Saturday by 86 runs. The first match was washed out due to heavy rain.

Zakir Hasan made his debut while veteran batter Mushfiqur Rahim and pace bowler Shoriful Islam returned to the side.

Liton Das who led the side in the first two matches was rested along with Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar and Mustafizur Rahman.

New Zealand, aiming to win its first ODI series in Bangladesh since 2008, made two changes. It handed a debut to Dean Foxcroft and brought back Adam Milne as they replaced Chad Bowes and Kyle Jamieson.

Line Ups:

Bangladesh : Najmul Hossain (captain), Tanzid Hasan, Zakir Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim Mahmudullah, Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Shoriful Islam.

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Dean Foxcroft, Tom Blundell, Rachin Ravindra, Cole McConchie, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson (captain), Trent Boult.

