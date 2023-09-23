Prime Video to add ads
New Zealand wins toss and will bat 1st against Bangladesh in second one-day international

 
MIRPUR, Bangladesh (AP) — New Zealand captain Lockie Ferguson won the toss and decided to bat first in the second one-day cricket international against Bangladesh on Saturday.

The visitors fielded an unchanged side from the first game which was washed out due to heavy rain. Bangladesh bowlers dominated that game, reducing New Zealand to 136-5 in 33.4 overs.

Bangladesh made two changes. Pace bowler Syed Khaled Ahmed made his debut and Hasan Mahmud returned to the side after playing his last game against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup.

They replaced wicketkeeper batter Nurul Hasan and pacer Tanzim Hasan.

Lineups:

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das (captain), Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudullah, Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Chad Bowes, Tom Blundell, Rachin Ravindra, Cole McConchie, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson (captain), Trent Boult.

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket