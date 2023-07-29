This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
Bangladesh opposition supporters clash with police in protest over election oversight

Bangladesh's ruling Awami League supporters shout slogans as they gather for a peace rally in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Friday, July 28, 2023.
Bangladesh's ruling Awami League supporters shout slogans as they gather for a peace rally in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Friday, July 28, 2023.
Bangladesh's ruling Awami League supporters shout slogans as they gather for a peace rally in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Friday, July 28, 2023. Thousands of supporters of Bangladesh's governing and opposition parties have held separate rallies over who should oversee the next general election, expected to be held early next year. Despite huge crowds, both rallies were peaceful, with a large security presence. (AP Photo/Mahmud Hossain Opu)
Bangladesh’s ruling Awami League supporters shout slogans as they gather for a peace rally in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Friday, July 28, 2023. Thousands of supporters of Bangladesh’s governing and opposition parties have held separate rallies over who should oversee the next general election, expected to be held early next year. Despite huge crowds, both rallies were peaceful, with a large security presence. (AP Photo/Mahmud Hossain Opu)
Bangladesh's ruling Awami League supporters shout slogans as they gather for a peace rally in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Friday, July 28, 2023. Thousands of supporters of Bangladesh's governing and opposition parties have held separate rallies over who should oversee the next general election, expected to be held early next year. Despite huge crowds, both rallies were peaceful, with a large security presence. (AP Photo/Mahmud Hossain Opu)
Bangladesh’s ruling Awami League supporters shout slogans as they gather for a peace rally in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Friday, July 28, 2023. Thousands of supporters of Bangladesh’s governing and opposition parties have held separate rallies over who should oversee the next general election, expected to be held early next year. Despite huge crowds, both rallies were peaceful, with a large security presence. (AP Photo/Mahmud Hossain Opu)
Bangladesh's ruling Awami League supporters shout slogans as they gather for a peace rally in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Friday, July 28, 2023. Thousands of supporters of Bangladesh's governing and opposition parties have held separate rallies over who should oversee the next general election, expected to be held early next year. Despite huge crowds, both rallies were peaceful, with a large security presence. (AP Photo/Mahmud Hossain Opu)
Bangladesh’s ruling Awami League supporters shout slogans as they gather for a peace rally in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Friday, July 28, 2023. Thousands of supporters of Bangladesh’s governing and opposition parties have held separate rallies over who should oversee the next general election, expected to be held early next year. Despite huge crowds, both rallies were peaceful, with a large security presence. (AP Photo/Mahmud Hossain Opu)
 
DHAKA,Bangladesh (AP) — Police in Bangladesh’s capital on Saturday clashed with supporters of the country’s main opposition party, which said scores of its activists were injured during anti-government protests in parts of the city.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party headed by former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the transfer of power to a non-party caretaker government until the next general election, which is expected to be held by early January.

Zia’s party and its allies accuse Hasina of vote rigging in 2018 and the party has been protesting over who should oversee the next general election.

On Saturday, hundreds of activists of Zia’s party attempted to block several entry points to Dhaka, the capital, while police fired tear gas and charged with batons to disperse them. The opposition activists retaliated by throwing pieces of brick and attacked police vehicles with sticks, police said. On Friday, Zia’s party announced the sit-in protest at all the entrances of Dhaka and supporters of the ruling Awami League party also took to the streets.

Faruk Hossain, a spokesman of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said officers arrested at least 90 opposition activists during the five-hour protest in parts of the city and 20 police were injured in clashes with the protesters.

Zia’s party said later in the evening that more than 100 opposition activists were injured. The party also said that at least 124 of its members were arrested by police.

Police said two senior leaders were detained briefly, but were later released.

Hasina hopes to return to power for a fourth consecutive term and says the election should be held under her government’s supervision as specified in the constitution.

But Zia’s party and its allies accuse Hasina of vote rigging in 2018 and say she must step down to allow the installation of a non-party caretaker government to ensure a free and fair vote.

Both sides held separate rallies on Friday.

The United States, the European Union and the United Nations have urged the sides to demonstrate restraint and work toward holding a credible election.