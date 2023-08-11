Live updates: Maui fires
Trump conspiracy case
Mickelson betting allegations
Sweden, new favorite
What to stream this weekend
Sports

Bangladesh appoints Shakib as ODI captain for Asia Cup and World Cup

 
Share

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — The Bangladesh Cricket Board on Friday named Shakib Al Hasan as its captain for the upcoming Asia Cup and World Cup.

The allrounder will replace Tamim Iqbal, who resigned from the captaincy because of uncertainty around his fitness.

Shakib is now the captain for Bangladesh in all three formats of cricket after being earlier appointed as ODI skipper.

“Shakib is the easiest choice as the captain for his experience and influence,” BCB president Nazmul Hassan said. “So he was our obvious choice.”

Other news
FILE - New Zealand's Kane Williamson receives ODI series trophy after winning the 3rd one-day international cricket match and ODI series against Pakistan, in Karachi, Pakistan, on Jan. 13, 2023. New Zealand will consider naming captain Kane Williamson in its squad for the ICC World Cup in October in India even if he will miss early games while recovering from a knee injury. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan, File)
New Zealand will give Kane Williamson fitness leeway ahead of the Cricket World Cup in India
Texas Super Kings' Devon Conway bats during the team's Major League Cricket match against the Los Angeles Knight Riders in Grand Prairie, Texas, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Twenty20 is cricket’s streamlined format. It’s built for speed, entertainment and new fans
Fans in the stands watch the Texas Super Kings and Los Angeles Knight Riders compete in a Major League Cricket match in Grand Prairie, Texas, Thursday, July 13, 2023. Major League Cricket’s inaugural tournament, six teams strong with rosters peppered with players from South Asia, is in full swing. Organizers hope the tourney and its new, sped-up version of cricket helps establish a U.S. foothold for a sport with a vast international following but little interest so far among American fans. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
A new cricket league is underway in the busy US sports market. Organizers believe it can stick

Vice-captain Liton Das and allrounder Mehidy Hasan were also candidates but the BCB felt Shakib was best equipped for dealing with the pressure of a big tournament like the World Cup.

“Pressure is a big factor. You can’t compare the World Cup pressure and pressure in a bilateral series. Shakib is a performer and he knows how to handle the pressure in crucial tournament and moment. At this moment there is no one better than him,” Nazmul added.

Shakib also captained Bangladesh in the ODI format from 2009-11, including the 2011 World Cup.

He was the deputy to frequently-injured Mashrafe Bin Mortaza from 2015-17 and led three more ODIs.

Shakib has so far led Bangladesh in 19 tests and 39 T20s. The last of his 52 ODIs as captain was in 2017.

Tamim has already been ruled out of the Asia Cup that starts on Aug. 30. But he is expected to be fit in time for the ODI series against New Zealand that starts on Sept. 21 and the ODI World Cup that follows.

Tamim’s resignation as captain came less than a month after he suddenly retired from international cricket but reversed the decision in 28 hours following a meeting with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket