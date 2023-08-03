Bank of England set to join Fed in raising interest rates again amid high UK inflation

FILE - A Star of David hangs from a fence outside the dormant landmark Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood, Apr. 19, 2023. Robert Bowers. Bowers, the gunman who massacred 11 worshippers at a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018, has a “very serious mental health history" from childhood and a “markedly abnormal” brain, a defense expert testified Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in the penalty phase of the Bowers' trial. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Pittsburgh synagogue gunman sentenced to death
FILE - New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver speaks to supporters during an election night party in Asbury Park, N.J., Nov. 2, 2021. Oliver, who made history as the first Black woman to serve as speaker of the state Assembly, died Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. She was 71. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, file)
N.J. lieutenant governor dies
FILE - Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, arrive at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, Ontario, Sept. 11, 2019. The Canadian prime minister and his wife announced Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, that they are separating after 18 years of marriage. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
Justin Trudeau and wife announce separation
FILE - Lizzo performs at the United Center on May 17, 2023, in Chicago. Lizzo has been sued by three former dancers who accuse the Grammy winner of sexual harassment and allege the singer and her production company created a hostile work environment. The civil lawsuit filed Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Los Angeles County Superior Court claims Lizzo pressured one of the dancers to engage with nude performers at a club in Amsterdam and shamed another dancer for her weight gain before firing her. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, File)
Lizzo’s former dancers file lawsuit
This undated photo provided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Portland Field Office shows a makeshift cinderblock cell in Klamath Falls, Ore. allegedly used by 29-year-old, Negasi Zuberi. Authorities say Zuberi who posed as an undercover police officer kidnapped a woman in Seattle, drove her hundreds of miles to his home in Oregon, and kept her in a makeshift cell from which she eventually escaped and found help. The FBI said Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, that police in Reno, Nevada, arrested Zuberi after he fled from his home in Klamath Falls, Oregon, where he had taken the Seattle woman. (FBI via AP)
Woman escapes from kidnapper in Oregon
Business

Bank of England set to join Fed in raising interest rates again amid high UK inflation

FILE - View at the Bank of England, at the financial district in London, Thursday, May 11, 2023. The Bank of England is set to raise interest rates Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, for the 14th time in a row to a fresh 15-year high and keep the door open for further increases in the months to come as it tries to tamp down persistently high inflation. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)

FILE - View at the Bank of England, at the financial district in London, Thursday, May 11, 2023. The Bank of England is set to raise interest rates Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, for the 14th time in a row to a fresh 15-year high and keep the door open for further increases in the months to come as it tries to tamp down persistently high inflation. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)

By PAN PYLAS
 
Share

LONDON (AP) — The Bank of England is set to raise interest rates Thursday for the 14th time in a row to a fresh 15-year high and keep the door open for further increases in the months to come as it tries to tamp down persistently high inflation.

Most economists think the U.K. central bank will increase its benchmark rate by a quarter of a percentage point, to 5.25%.

There had been fears, certainly among hard-pressed households and businesses, that the bank would repeat its outsized half-point increase from June. But figures last month showing that inflation fell more than anticipated to 7.9% eased the pressure to act as aggressively again.

“With inflation still four times the 2% target, the Bank of England has little choice but to raise the bank rate again and leave the door open to further hikes in upcoming meetings,” said Kallum Pickering, senior economist at Berenberg Bank.

Other news
FILE - People sunbathe on the beach in Barcelona, Spain, Friday, July 9, 2021. Spain received 37.5 million international tourists in the first half of 2023, a 24% increase from the same period last year, the government announced Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Joan Mateu, File)
Spain says 37.5 million foreign tourists visited in the first half of 2023, up 24% from 2022
Nicholas Rossi from he U.S. waves as he leaves the Edinburgh Sheriff and Justice of the Peace Court in Edinburgh, Scotland, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. An American fugitive accused of faking his own death to avoid a rape charge has been ordered by a judge in Scotland to be returned to the U.S. The man known as Nicholas Rossi was ordered extradited Wednesday after fighting the case for nearly two years. (Andrew Milligan/PA via AP)
American fugitive who faked his death can be extradited to US to face rape charge, UK judge says
FILE - Eritrea's Biniam Girmay celebrates after winning the 10th stage of the Giro D'Italia cycling race from Pescara to Jesi, Italy, on May 17, 2022. Girmay has withdrawn from the cycling world championships in Scotland citing injury, hours after it was reported he and three teammates had been denied visas to enter the U.K. (Gian Mattia D'Alberto/LaPresse via AP, File)
Top African rider Biniam Girmay withdraws from the cycling world championships in Scotland

Though the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank raised rates last week, they are thought to be nearer to taking a pause because inflation has come down more sharply than in the U.K. Price spikes have eased to 3% in the United States and 5.3% across the 20 countries that use the euro currency.

Central banks around the world have been raising borrowing costs to combat inflation unleashed by higher energy prices after Russia invaded Ukraine and supply chain backups as the global economy recovered from the coronavirus pandemic. Higher interest rates help dampen inflation — but also economic growth — by making it more expensive for consumers and businesses to borrow to buy homes, cars or equipment.

Several reasons point to the U.K.'s higher inflation. Many economists blame Britain’s departure from the European Union, as Brexit impeded trade and raised costs for businesses. Others put more of the blame on the Bank of England itself — for being too slow in starting to raise interest rates, thereby allowing inflation to root itself more widely in the economy, most notably in higher wages.

Whatever the balance of blame, it’s been a particularly painful time for U.K. households whose mortgage rates or rents have skyrocketed while they struggle to make ends meet during a cost-of-living crisis.

For many, the pain has yet to hit. Unlike in the U.S., most homeowners in Britain lock in mortgage rates for only a few years, so those whose deals expire soon face the prospect of much higher borrowing costs.

Around 2.5 million such deals are due to expire by the end of next year, with around a million households facing a 500-pound ($640) monthly increase in their mortgage repayments by 2026, according to Bank of England Gov. Andrew Bailey.

“As a result, pass-through of the recent interest rate rises to outstanding mortgages has been limited so far,” said Michael Saunders, senior economic adviser at Oxford Economics and a former rate-setter at the Bank of England.