Prosecutors say FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is harassing a key witness at his upcoming trial

FILE - Honoree Tony Bennett arrives at the Los Angeles Confidential Magazine 2012 Grammys Celebration in Beverly Hills, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 9, 2012. Bennett, the eminent and timeless stylist whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as "I Left My Heart In San Francisco" graced a decadeslong career that brought him admirers from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga, died Friday, July 21, 2023. He was 96. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)
Tony Bennett dies
United States' Lindsey Horan speaks to the media during a FIFA Women's World Cup press conference at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
US in Women’s World Cup
FILE - News media wait outside of the Alto Lee Adams Sr. U.S. Courthouse where their is a pretrial conference to discuss procedures for handling classified information in the case against former President Donald Trump, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Fort Pierce, Fla. A federal judge in Florida has set a trial date for next May for Trump in a case charging him with illegally retaining hundreds of classified documents. The May 20, 2024, trial date was set by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
Trump trial date set
North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley speaks during a news conference on Friday, July 21, 2023 in Fargo, N.D. The man who shot three Fargo police officers and a civilian, killing one of the officers before an officer killed him, searched the internet for terms including “explosive ammo” and “kill fast,” as well as for what crowded area events might be happening in and around North Dakota's largest city, authorities said Friday. ( KFGO via AP)
Fargo shooting updates
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, front left, arrives before a Leagues Cup soccer match against Cruz Azul, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Lionel Messi debut
Prosecutors say FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is harassing a key witness at his upcoming trial

FILE - FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried leaves Manhattan federal court in New York, Feb. 16, 2023. Bankman-Fried is harassing a key witness against him at his upcoming trial by giving a newspaper personal things she wrote while she was the chief executive of his cryptocurrency hedge fund trading firm, prosecutors say, Thursday, July 20.(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

By LARRY NEUMEISTER
 
NEW YORK (AP) — FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is harassing a key witness against him at his upcoming trial by giving a newspaper personal things she wrote while she was the chief executive of his cryptocurrency hedge fund trading firm, prosecutors say.

They asked a judge late Thursday to order trial participants not to make statements that might taint the yet-to-be-chosen jury in a criminal case over allegations that Bankman-Fried and other top executives cheated investors and looted FTX customer deposits, in part to fund lavish lifestyles.

In a letter to Judge Lewis A. Kaplan, prosecutors said Bankman-Fried gave some of Caroline Ellison’s personal correspondence to The New York Times. They said that had the effect of harassing her and seemed designed to deter other potential trial witnesses from testifying.

FILE - Donald Trump's former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen speaks to reporters after a second day of testimony before a grand jury investigating hush money payments he arranged and made on the former president's behalf on March 15, 2023, in New York. Donald Trump’s company and Cohen have settled a lawsuit over Cohen’s claims that he was unfairly stuck with big legal bills after getting entangled in investigations into the former president. Lawyers for the two sides told the judge they had reached a settlement during a court hearing Friday, July 21, in Manhattan, just as Cohen’s 2019 lawsuit was slated to go to trial Monday in a Manhattan state court. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
The Trump Organization and former fixer Michael Cohen settle his lawsuit over unpaid legal bills
Donald Trump’s company and his former longtime lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen have settled a lawsuit over Cohen’s claims he was unfairly stuck with big legal bills after getting entangled in investigations into the former president.
CORRECTS FULL NAME TO ZACHARY MARGULIS-OHNUMA, NOT ZACHARY MARGULIS - Zachary Margulis-Ohnuma, attorney for retired Maj. Gen. Hugo Carvajal, speaks to reporters after his client entered a not guilty plea at his initial appearance at federal court, Thursday, July 20, 2023, in New York. The former Venezuelan spymaster close to the country's late leader Hugo Chávez was extradited to New York from Spain on Wednesday, July 19, to face decade-old drug trafficking charges. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Ex-Venezuelan spy chief pleads not guilty to charges alleging he flooded US with drugs
A former Venezuelan spy chief and longtime adviser to the country’s late leader Hugo Chávez has pleaded not guilty to decade-old drug trafficking charges, a day after his extradition from Spain.
FILE - Former President Donald Trump is escorted to a courtroom, April 4, 2023, in New York. A federal judge has rejected Donald Trump's bid to move his hush-money criminal case from New York state court to federal court. He ruled that the former president had failed to meet a high legal bar for changing jurisdiction. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
Judge nixes Trump’s bid to move hush-money criminal case, keeping it in New York state court
A federal judge has rejected Donald Trump’s bid to move his hush-money criminal case from New York state court to federal court.
FILE - Former Venezuelan military spy chief, retired Maj. Gen. Hugo Carvajal, walks out of prison in Estremera on the outskirts of Madrid, Spain on Sept. 15, 2019. Carvajal, wanted on charges of drug trafficking by the United States, is on his way from Spain to the New York on extradition orders, an official with knowledge of the case and his lawyer said Wednesday July 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File)
Ex-Venezuelan spy chief is extradited from Spain to US on drug trafficking charges
A former Venezuelan spymaster close to the country’s late leader Hugo Chávez has been extradited to New York from Spain to face decade-old drug trafficking charges.

They called it an effort to “publicly discredit a government witness” and interfere with an Oct. 2 trial.

Ellison, 28, was CEO of Alameda Research, a cryptocurrency hedge fund trading firm that was an offshoot of FTX.

FTX entered bankruptcy in November when the global exchange ran out of money after the equivalent of a bank run.

Ellison pleaded guilty in December to criminal charges that carry a potential penalty of 110 years in prison. She has agreed to testify against Bankman-Fried, 31, as part of a deal that could result in leniency.

Prosecutors said lawyers for Bankman-Fried confirmed that their client had shared documents that were not currently part of trial evidence with The New York Times before it published an article Thursday with the headline: “Private Writings of Caroline Ellison, Star Witness in the FTX Case.”

According to the article, Ellison wrote that she did not think she was well suited to running Alameda or decisive as a leader, and the doubts occurred as she coped with the breakup of a sporadic romantic relationship with Bankman-Fried.

The Times reported that in April 2022, Ellison wrote in a Google document that an earlier breakup with Bankman-Fried had “significantly decreased my excitement about Alameda” and that life at the hedge fund “felt too associated with you in a way that was painful.”

Lawyers for Ellison and for Bankman-Fried did not return emails seeking comment Friday. A spokesperson for prosecutors declined comment.

In their letter to Kaplan, prosecutors stopped short of asking the judge to jail Bankman-Fried in the weeks before his trial.

They said Ellison was expected to testify at trial that she agreed with Bankman-Fried to defraud FTX’s customers and investors and Alameda’s lenders.

Prosecutors accused Bankman-Fried of trying to “cast Ellison in a poor light, and advance his defense through the press and outside the constraints of the courtroom and rules of evidence: that Ellison was a jilted lover who perpetrated these crimes alone.”

They said they expect “overwhelming evidence to give the lie to this defense,” and they called it improper and prejudicial for Bankman-Fried to malign Ellison’s credibility before the trial.

Prosecutors also wrote that lawyers for potential trial witnesses, including some who live abroad, said their clients were hesitant to testify in a case with persistent media attention.

“These witness concerns will only be heightened if witnesses are made to fear that a consequence of testifying against the defendant may include personal humiliation and efforts to discredit their reputation that go beyond what the rules of evidence might permit during cross examination,” prosecutors wrote.

Earlier this year, Kaplan had suggested that jailing Bankman-Fried was possible after prosecutors complained that he found ways to get around limits placed on his electronic communications as part of a $250 million personal recognizance bond issued after his December arrest that requires him to live with his parents in Palo Alto, California.

In February, prosecutors said he might have tried to influence a witness when he sent an encrypted message in January over a texting app to a top FTX lawyer, saying he “would really love to reconnect and see if there’s a way for us to have a constructive relationship, use each other as resources when possible, or at least vet things with each other.”

At a February hearing, the judge said prosecutors described things Bankman-Fried had done after his arrest “that suggests to me that maybe he has committed or attempted to commit a federal felony while on release.”