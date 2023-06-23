FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. Bottom row, from left, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan. Top row, from left, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Las Vegas man gets nearly 29 years for mass shooting at Minnesota bar that left 1 dead, 14 hurt

Devondre Phillips, center, enters the courtroom, with his defense attorney John Lesch, at right, for the sentencing hearing, Friday, June 23, 2023, at Ramsey County District Court in St. Paul, Minn. Phillips was found guilty earlier this year of eight counts of attempted second-degree murder for his involvement in a shootout at a St. Paul bar. (Leila Navidi/Star Tribune via AP)
Devondre Phillips, center, enters the courtroom, with his defense attorney John Lesch, at right, for the sentencing hearing, Friday, June 23, 2023, at Ramsey County District Court in St. Paul, Minn. Phillips was found guilty earlier this year of eight counts of attempted second-degree murder for his involvement in a shootout at a St. Paul bar. (Leila Navidi/Star Tribune via AP)

Beth Wiley, the mother of Marquisha Wiley, who was killed in the crossfire of a 2021 shootout at Seventh Street Truck Park, delivered a victim impact statement during the sentencing hearing for Devondre Phillips, Friday, June 23, 2023, at Ramsey County District Court in St. Paul, Minn. Phillips was found guilty earlier this year of eight counts of attempted second-degree murder for his involvement in a shootout at a St. Paul bar. (Leila Navidi/Star Tribune via AP)
Beth Wiley, the mother of Marquisha Wiley, who was killed in the crossfire of a 2021 shootout at Seventh Street Truck Park, delivered a victim impact statement during the sentencing hearing for Devondre Phillips, Friday, June 23, 2023, at Ramsey County District Court in St. Paul, Minn. Phillips was found guilty earlier this year of eight counts of attempted second-degree murder for his involvement in a shootout at a St. Paul bar. (Leila Navidi/Star Tribune via AP)

Devondre Phillips, left, looks down as his defense attorney John Lesch speaks during Phillips' sentencing hearing, Friday, June 23, 2023, at Ramsey County District Court in St. Paul, Minn. Phillips was found guilty earlier this year of eight counts of attempted second-degree murder for his involvement in a shootout at a St. Paul bar. (Leila Navidi/Star Tribune via AP)
Devondre Phillips, left, looks down as his defense attorney John Lesch speaks during Phillips’ sentencing hearing, Friday, June 23, 2023, at Ramsey County District Court in St. Paul, Minn. Phillips was found guilty earlier this year of eight counts of attempted second-degree murder for his involvement in a shootout at a St. Paul bar. (Leila Navidi/Star Tribune via AP)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A Las Vegas man convicted of firing the first shots in a mass shooting at a St. Paul bar that left one woman dead and 14 people injured was sentenced Friday to nearly 29 years.

Devondre Trevon Phillips, 31, apologized at his sentencing hearing for his role in the gunfight inside the crowded Seventh Street Truck Park Bar on Oct. 10, 2021. He was convicted in February of eight counts of attempted second-degree murder.

“I just want to say that I’m sorry to the innocent victims and the families of the victims,” Phillips said. “I truly am sorry. I’ve lost loved ones to violence and I’ve been a circumstance of violence and it doesn’t give me the right to do what I did.”

A different jury last week convicted Terry Lorenzo Brown of second-degree murder in the death of Marquisha “Kiki” Wiley, a 27-year-old veterinary technician from St. Paul, plus four counts of attempted second-degree murder and one of illegally possessing a firearm. He’s scheduled to be sentenced in August. Most Minnesota inmates serve two-thirds of their sentence in prison and the rest on supervised release.

Prosecutors said Phillips and Brown were in a dispute over domestic abuse allegations involving Brown and the woman he was dating, who Phillips, a former St. Paul resident, described as a cousin of his. Both men exchanged gunfire inside the bar, striking each other and a dozen bystanders.

“We can only dream of the missing pieces of what our Kiki’s life would’ve been,” her mother, Beth Wiley, told the court before Ramsey County Judge Carolina Lamas handed down the sentence. Wiley and others wore shirts depicting the victim holding a sign that read, “No more silence, end gun violence.”