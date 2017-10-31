Senator John Heinz History Center to host world premiere of new doc ‘Wendell G. Freeland: A Quiet Soldier’

The Senator John Heinz History Center, an affiliate of the Smithsonian Institution, will host the world premiere of a new NOMMO Productions documentary film, “Wendell G. Freeland: A Quiet Soldier,” from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 2.

Presented by the History Center’s African American Program, the film tells the story of a complex and courageous African-American man whose long career helped shape an era of historic change.

A Tuskegee Airman, civil rights attorney, and powerful advocate for the poor and disenfranchised, Freeland devoted 70 years to fighting injustice wherever he found it — from the age of Jim Crow to the presidency of Barack Obama, according to a news release. He died in 2014.

The premiere will include a reception followed by the film. Tickets are $50. Pre-registration is required.

Details: 412-454-6000 or heinzhistorycenter.org/events.

— Mary Pickels