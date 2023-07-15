Tourists take pictures under an umbrella at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles Friday, July 14, 2023. Over a third of Americans are under extreme heat advisories, watches, and warnings as a blistering heatwave continues across the Southwest and California. The sweltering conditions were expected to keep building Friday and through the weekend. Forecasters say some California residents should prepare for the hottest weather of the year. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Sports

PGA Tour rookie Trevor Cone shoots 63 to take the lead in the rainy Barbasol Championship

 
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (AP) — PGA Tour rookie Trevor Cone shot a 9-under 63 on Saturday at rainy Keene Trace to take the third-round lead in the Barbasol Championship.

Cone had a 17-under 199 total for a one-stroke advantage over Lucas Glover and Vincent Norrman in the event co-sanctioned by the European tour.

Cone had a bogey-free round, with the tee times moved up because of the rain.

Rory McIlroy tees off on the 10th on day three of the Genesis Scottish Open 2023 at The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Britain, Saturday, July 15, 2023. (Jane Barlow/PA via AP)
Rory McIlroy makes enough putts to lead Scottish Open by 1 over Tom Kim
Rory McIlroy has a one-shot lead going into the final round of the Scottish Open and he has reason to feel his lead should be bigger.

“We thought the greens might be a tad softer, but early on it wasn’t really raining hard enough for anything to change,” Cone said. “We got to probably 15 and it kind of started deluging, so the greens got a little softer.”

The 30-year-old former Virginia Tech player was 5 under after eight holes.

“Just got rolling,” Cone said. “Just played smart, fairways, greens, not get too aggressive. Just hoped the putter came alive and today it did. Hopefully, it continues tomorrow.”

The 43-year-old Glover, the leader after each of the first two rounds, had a 69 for his 11th straight round in the 60s.

“These young guys aren’t like when I was young. They’re ready to win now, there’s no learning curve anymore,” Glover said. “So, it’s going to be all all of us want tomorrow. It’s going to be a knock-down drag-out and it should be fun.”

The 2009 U.S. Open champion switched to a long putter two weeks ago at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. He tied for fourth that week in Detroit and tied for sixth last week in the John Deere Classic.

Norrman, from Sweden, had his second straight 67.

“It was a weird one,” Norrman said. “The weather was awful at times and the sun came out after that. And the golf was pretty good along the way.”

Frenchman Adrien Saddier (67) was 15 under, with England’s Nathan Kimsey (67) and South Africa’s Jayden Schaper (68) at 14 under.

“The weather wasn’t the best,” Saddier said. “Just tried to stay in the moment, to enjoy the position I have on the leaderboard.”

