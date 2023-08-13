Latest on Maui fires
“Barbie” has legs: Greta Gerwig’s film tops the box office again and surpasses $500 million

The marquee of the Los Feliz Theatre features the films "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer," Friday, July 28, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

By ANDREW DALTON
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Barbie” has legs. Director Greta Gerwig ‘s film phenomenon remained a runaway No. 1 at the box office in its fourth week, bringing in $33.7 million, according to studio estimates Sunday.

The Margot Robbie-led and produced film from Warner Bros., still in 4,137 theaters, refused to drop off as most box-office toppers have this year, surpassing $500 million in North America overall a week after it crossed the $1 billion mark globally, a record for a female director.

The second half of the “Barbenheimer” duo, “Oppenheimer,” returned to the No. 2 spot in its own fourth week after a week at No. 3 overall. The Christopher Nolan-directed film from Universal Pictures brought in $18.8 million from 3,761 locations for an overall domestic total of $264.3 million.

The top pair had thin competition. The week’s top new release, Universal’s “The Last Voyage of the Demeter,” finished fifth with a $6.5 million opening weekend.

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem,” in its second week, earned $15.6 million domestically for third place, and the Jason Statham shark sequel, “Meg 2: The Trench,” brought in $12.7 million, dropping from second to fifth in its second week in theaters.

Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.

1. “Barbie,” $33.7 million.

2. “Oppenheimer,” $18.8 million.

3. “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem,” $15.6 million.

4. “Meg 2: The Trench,” $12.7 million.

5. “The Last Voyage of the Demeter,” 6.5 million.

6. “Haunted Mansion,” $5.6 million.

7. “Talk to Me,” $5.1 million.

8. “Sound of Freedom,” $4.8 million.

9. “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part I,” $4.7 million.

10. “Jailer,” 2.6 million.