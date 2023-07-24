Chevron, Becton Dickinson, Domino’s Pizza rise; Spotify falls: Monday, 7/24/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Monday:

Becton, Dickinson and Co. (BDX), up $16.62 to $281.46

The company got a clearance from the Food and Drug Administration for its updated Alaris infusion system after earlier recalls.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK), up 15 cents to $15.64

“Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” brought moviegoers back to the theaters in record numbers this past weekend.

Chevron Corp. (CVX), up $3.91 to $162.60

The energy company reported higher profits than analysts were expecting and waived the mandatory retirement age for CEO Mike Wirth.

Lyft Inc. (LYFT), up 10 cents to $11.52

The ride-hailing company is reportedly considering a sale or other options for its rental bikes and scooters business.

Spotify Technology (SPOT), down $8.89 to $162.82

The music streaming company announced a price increase for its premium offerings.

Public Storage (PSA), up $2.34 to $294.07

The operator of self-storage facilities said it would buy Simply Self Storage for $2.2 billion.

United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS), up $1.32 to $188.62

Talks resume Tuesday on averting a strike at the package delivery company.

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ), up $7.27 to $392.71

The company delivered a mixed earnings report. Profit topped expectations, but revenue fell short after orders declined.