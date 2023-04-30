Putellas returns as Barcelona wins women’s Spanish league

Barcelona's Laia Codina carries teammate Keira Walsh celebrating at the end of the Women's Champions League semifinal, second leg, soccer match between FC Barcelona and Chelsea FC at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, April 27, 2023. The match ended in a 1-1 draw but Barcelona advance on a 2-1 aggregate. At left are Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic and Marta Torrejon and at right is Alexia Putellas. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

Barcelona's Laia Codina carries teammate Keira Walsh celebrating at the end of the Women's Champions League semifinal, second leg, soccer match between FC Barcelona and Chelsea FC at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, April 27, 2023. The match ended in a 1-1 draw but Barcelona advance on a 2-1 aggregate. At left are Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic and Marta Torrejon and at right is Alexia Putellas. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

Alexia Putellas made her long-awaited return from injury to help Barcelona clinch its fourth straight women’s Spanish league title on Sunday.

Putellas came off the bench in the 74th minute after being sidelined for nearly 10 months because of an ACL injury.

The two-time Ballon d’Or winner had returned to the squad for the second leg of the Champions League semifinals against Chelsea on Thursday but did not play. Barcelona advanced to its third straight final in the European competition .

Barcelona beat Sporting Huelva 3-0 at home on Sunday to maintain its perfect record — 26 games, 26 wins — and secure its eighth league title with four games to spare. It has an insurmountable 10-point lead over second-place Real Madrid, along with a game in hand.

Barcelona has so far scored 108 league goals and conceded only five.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports