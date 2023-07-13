Barcelona’s new defender Íñigo Martínez pledges to ‘work as hard as the next guy’

Mexico players celebrate after Mexico's Luis Chavez scored against Jamaica during the first half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinals soccer match Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
FILE - Athletic Bilbao's Inigo Martinez celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Spanish Copa del Rey Cup round of 16 soccer match between Athletic Club and Barcelona at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. Central defender Iñigo Martínez says he's prepared to "work as hard as the next guy" for Barcelona. The 32-year-old Martínez was presented as Barcelona's new player on Thursday, July 13, 2023, a week after he signed a two-year contract with the Spanish champions. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos, File)

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Central defender Iñigo Martínez says he’s prepared to “work as hard as the next guy” for Barcelona.

The 32-year-old Martínez was presented as Barcelona’s new player on Thursday, a week after he signed a two-year contract with the Spanish champions. He arrived on a free transfer after completing his former deal with Athletic Bilbao.

Martínez has been among the best central defenders in the Spanish league for several seasons, playing first at Real Sociedad from 2011 before he joined Basque Country rival Bilbao in 2018.

A left-footed player, he can pass from the back and provides a physical presence in the box. He can also shoot from distance. He will join a defense led by Ronald Araújo, Andreas Christensen and Jules Koundé.

“I would underscore my competitive spirit,” Martínez said when asked to describe his strengths. “I will work as hard as the next guy. I know what kind of club I have joined and what I need to do.”

Martínez has made 20 appearances for Spain but never at a major tournament.

Besides Martínez, Barcelona has incorporated midfielder Ilkay Gundogan on a free transfer from Manchester City this summer. Barcelona has also sealed a deal to bring in young Brazil forward Vitor Roque next season.

The club is expected to look for a holding midfielder to help replace Sergio Busquets after his departure.

