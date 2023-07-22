Russian rockets are launched against Ukraine from Russia's Belgorod region, seen from Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Vadim Belikov)
Sports

Barcelona vs Juventus preseason game canceled after Spanish squad hit by gastroenteritis

 
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona’s preseason match against Juventus in Santa Clara, California, on Saturday was canceled after Barcelona players fell sick.

Barcelona issued a statement hours before the friendly scheduled to be played at Levi’s Stadium.

The club said a “significant part of the (Barcelona) squad has a viral gastroenteritis.”

FILE - Salzburg's Noah Okafor in action during the Champions League group G soccer match between VfL Wolfsburg and FC Salzburg at the Volkswagen Arena stadium in Wolfsburg, Germany, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Switzerland striker Noah Okafor is the latest addition in AC Milan’s summer spending spree. The Rossoneri announced on Saturday, July 22, 2023 that Okafor had signed a five-season contract with the club, following a transfer from Red Bull Salzburg that was reportedly worth 14 million euros ($15.5 million). (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, File)
Noah Okafor is the latest addition in AC Milan’s summer spending spree
Switzerland striker Noah Okafor is the latest addition in AC Milan’s summer spending spree. The Rossoneri have announced that Okafor has signed a five-season contract following a transfer from Red Bull Salzburg that was reportedly worth 14 million euros.
Haiti's goalkeeper Kerly Theus, left, claims a cross ahead of England's Alessia Russo during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Haiti in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
Haiti’s spirited performance gives a loss to England the feel of a win at the Women’s World Cup
Haiti has given its fans a boost with its spirited performance during a Women’s World Cup debut that came up just short in a 1-0 loss to European champion England.
Kylian Mbappe, left, and his brother Ethan Mbappe attend a training session at the new Paris Saint-Germain training center Thursday, July 20, 2023 in Poissy, west of Paris. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
PSG leaves for tour of Japan without talisman Mbappé amid contract dispute
Paris Saint-Germain has left for its preseason tour of Japan without talismanic striker Kylian Mbappé. His future at the club looks uncertain amid a contract dispute.
Norway's Ada Hegerberg makes an overhead kick during the Women's World Cup soccer match between New Zealand and Norway in Auckland, New Zealand, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)
AP PHOTOS: Women’s World Cup highlights
Highlights from the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The game was supposed to kick off the Spanish champion’s preseason.

Xavi Hernandez’s team also has preseason games against Arsenal in Los Angeles on Wednesday, against Real Madrid in Dallas on July 29, and against AC Milan in Las Vegas on Aug. 1.

