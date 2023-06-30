Barcelona reaches deal with defender Samuel Umtiti to end contract 2 years early
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona has reached a deal with defender Samuel Umtiti to end his contract two years in advance, the club said Friday.
The French defender was was under contract with Barcelona through the end of the 2025-26 season. He played on a loan at Italian club Lecce this past campaign.
Umtiti joined Barcelona in 2016 but struggled with injuries in his final period with the Catalan club.
Other news
Austin FC announced Friday the hiring of top Manchester City assistant manager Rodolfo Borrell as the Major League soccer club’s sporting director.
Leipzig has signed Fábio Carvalho from Liverpool on a season-long loan after the promising midfielder lacked game time in the Premier League.
Bayern Munich will start its title defense at Werder Bremen in the opening game of the new Bundesliga season.
Henry Martín scored on a diving header 44 seconds into the second half, and Mexico beat Haiti 3-1 Thursday night to clinch a berth in the CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinals.
The 29-year-old defender was injury-free with Lecce in Italy, where he played 25 matches.
Umtiti was part of France’s World Cup-winning squad in 2018 and helped Barcelona win two Spanish league titles and three Copa del Rey trophies.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports