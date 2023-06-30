Supreme Court rulings
Barcelona reaches deal with defender Samuel Umtiti to end contract 2 years early

FILE - Barcelona's Samuel Umtiti runs with the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Granada and FC Barcelona at the Los Carmenes stadium in Granada, Spain, Jan. 9, 2021. Barcelona reached a deal with defender Samuel Umtiti to end his contract two years in advance. The French defender was tied with Barcelona through the end of the 2025-26 season. He played on a loan with Italian club Lecce this past campaign. (AP Photo/Jose Breton, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

 
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona has reached a deal with defender Samuel Umtiti to end his contract two years in advance, the club said Friday.

The French defender was was under contract with Barcelona through the end of the 2025-26 season. He played on a loan at Italian club Lecce this past campaign.

Umtiti joined Barcelona in 2016 but struggled with injuries in his final period with the Catalan club.

The 29-year-old defender was injury-free with Lecce in Italy, where he played 25 matches.

Umtiti was part of France’s World Cup-winning squad in 2018 and helped Barcelona win two Spanish league titles and three Copa del Rey trophies.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports