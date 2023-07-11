FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar listens as Melissa Alexander Vigogne gives her victim statement in Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Mich. Fifty-one women are suing the U.S. Olympic Committee, its board members and a number of former high-ranking officials for failing to prevent their abuse at the hands of imprisoned sports doctor Larry Nassar. The lawsuit, filed Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in federal court in Denver, details abuse dating to the late 1990s. (Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP, File)
Larry Nassar stabbed in federal prison
FILE - Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald stands on the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan, Oct. 23, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Northwestern has fired Fitzgerald Monday, July 10, 2023, amid a hazing scandal that called into question his leadership of the program and damaged the university's reputation after it mishandled its response to the allegations. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
Northwestern fires football coach
FILE — James Lewis is escorted through Boston's Logan Airport, Friday Oct. 13, 1995, after being released from the Federal Correctional Institution in Oklahoma. Lewis, the suspect in the 1982 Tylenol murders, was found dead Sunday, July 9, 2023 at his home in Cambridge, Mass., law-enforcement sources said. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Suspect in 1982 Tylenol poisonings is dead
Melissa Morgan, of Northfield, Mass., looks at the water flow at the Whetstone Brook in Brattleboro, Vt., Monday, July 10, 2023. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)
Extreme flooding in the Northeast
This image released by Paramount Pictures shows Tom Cruise in a scene from "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning, Part One." (Paramount Pictures via AP)
New ‘Mission: Impossible’ review
Sports

Day 2 of baseball draft includes 6 players from Wake Forest, plus son of former major leaguer Karros

Wake Forest starting pitcher Seth Keener throws to an LSU batter during the first inning of a baseball game at the NCAA College World Series in Omaha, Neb., Wednesday, June 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
1 of 2 | 

Wake Forest starting pitcher Seth Keener throws to an LSU batter during the first inning of a baseball game at the NCAA College World Series in Omaha, Neb., Wednesday, June 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wake Forest's Tommy Hawke (24) celebrates hitting a home run during the first inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game against Alabama on Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)
2 of 2 | 

Wake Forest’s Tommy Hawke (24) celebrates hitting a home run during the first inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game against Alabama on Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
Share

SEATTLE (AP) — Baseball’s amateur draft has been a fitting conclusion to a historic season at Wake Forest.

The Demon Deacons had six players drafted Monday, bringing their two-day total to nine. That’s three more than the LSU team that knocked Wake Forest out of the College World Series and went on to win the national title.

LSU, of course, had the top two picks in the draft Friday in Paul Skenes and Dylan Crews, but the Deacons showed off their depth on Day 2, when rounds 3-10 took place. Wake Forest pitchers Seth Keener (third round, White Sox), Teddy McGraw (third, Mariners) and Camden Minacci (sixth, Angels) were selected, along with catcher Bennett Lee (sixth, Tigers), outfielder Tommy Hawke (sixth, Guardians) and shortstop Justin Johnson (10th, Royals).

Other news
Julio Rodriguez, of the Seattle Mariners, hits during the first round of the MLB All-Star baseball Home Run Derby in Seattle, Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
Julio Rodríguez hit a record 41 homers in the Home Run Derby’s first round to beat Pete Alonso
Mariners star Julio Rodríguez hit a record 41 homers in the first round before his hometown fans, advancing to the semifinals of the All-Star Home Run Derby along with Tampa Bay’s Randy Arozarena, Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Luis Robert of the Chicago White Sox.
American League's Shohei Ohtani, of the Los Angeles Angels, reacts to a question during an All-Star Game player availability, Monday, July 10, 2023, in Seattle. The All-Star Game will be played Tuesday, July 11. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
$500 million? $600 million? Shohei Ohtani’s free agency the buzz of the All-Star Game
At some point, Shohei Ohtani will entertain the idea of talking about his pending free agency, and what it could mean to the finances of baseball.
FILE - Former Cincinnati Reds first baseman Sean Casey speaks during ceremonies enshrining him into the team's Hall of Fame prior to a baseball game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Minnesota Twins, Saturday, June 23, 2012, in Cincinnati. The New York Yankees have hired 12-year big league veteran Sean Casey as their hitting coach for the remainder of this season, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been formally announced. Casey, 49, has been working for MLB Network as an analyst.(AP Photo/Al Behrman, FIle)
Yankees hire TV analyst Sean Casey as hitting coach to replace fired Dillon Lawson
Sean Casey was hired as hitting coach of the struggling New York Yankees, a day after the team fired Dillon Lawson.
National League starting pitcher Zac Gallen, of the Arizona Diamondbacks, left, and American League starting pitcher Gerrit Cole, of the New York Yankees, pose for a photo following a press conference, Monday, July 10, 2023, in Seattle. The All-Star Game will be played Tuesday, July 11. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Yankees’ Gerrit Cole and Diamondbacks’ Zac Gallen will start the MLB All-Star Game
The New York Yankees’ Gerrit Cole will start Tuesday night’s All-Star Game for the American League and Arizona’s Zac Gallen will open on the mound for the NL.

Wake Forest reached the CWS for the first time since winning the national title in 1955. The Deacons were eliminated by LSU 2-0 in 11 innings in an epic pitching matchup between Rhett Lowder and Skenes. Lowder ended up as the seventh overall pick in this draft.

HIGHER ED

The Arizona Diamondbacks, Baltimore Orioles, Colorado Rockies and St. Louis Cardinals have taken only college players so far. In fact, the Orioles have drafted only outfielders and right-handed pitchers, which could help a system that is heavy on hitting prospects at the moment.

ON THE MOUND

The Pittsburgh Pirates took Skenes at No. 1 overall, and they haven’t stopped adding pitchers since. Nine of Pittsburgh’s 11 picks so far have been pitchers, all but one from college.

The San Diego Padres have taken only two pitchers, high schooler Kannon Kemp in the eighth round and two-way player Tucker Musgrove of the University of Mobile in the seventh. San Diego has only had eight picks after losing its second- and fifth-rounders for signing free agent Xander Bogaerts.

FAMILIAR NAMES

Colorado drafted third baseman Kyle Karros of UCLA in the fifth round. He’s the son of Eric Karros, who won National League Rookie of the Year honors with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1992. The elder Karros was drafted in the sixth round in 1988.

Grand Canyon outfielder Homer Bush Jr. was taken in the fourth round by San Diego. Bush’s father was also drafted by the Padres in 1991, although he spent most of his major league career with the Yankees and Blue Jays — he was dealt to Toronto as part of the trade that sent Roger Clemens to New York.

WILL HE OR WON’T HE?

Milwaukee used a sixth-round pick on high school shortstop Cooper Pratt, the No. 45-ranked prospect in the draft according to MLB Pipeline. The question now is whether the Brewers can get the Mississippi commit to sign instead of playing in college.

EXTRA CHANCES

The Boston Red Sox, New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers received two picks each between the fourth and fifth rounds for losing free agents. Boston was compensated for losing Bogaerts and Nathan Eovaldi, New York for losing Jacob deGrom and Chris Bassitt and Los Angeles for losing Trea Turner and Tyler Anderson.

With their extra picks, the Red Sox took Georgia Tech shortstop Kristian Campbell and Wright State shortstop Justin Riemer. The Mets selected high school shortstop A.J. Ewing and Missouri pitcher Austin Troesser, and the Dodgers picked Texas outfielder Dylan Campbell and Middle Tennessee pitcher Eriq Swan.

The Mets and Orioles also received extra third-round picks because they didn’t sign their third-rounders last year. New York selected Nevada pitcher Kade Morris, and Baltimore took Arkansas outfielder Tavian Josenberger.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports