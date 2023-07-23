United States' Brian Harman poses for the media as he holds the Claret Jug trophy for winning the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
Brian Harman wins British Open
Church personnel inspect damages inside the Odesa Transfiguration Cathedral in Odesa, Ukraine, Sunday, July 23, 2023, following Russian missile attacks. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russian strike on Odesa
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
‘Barbie’ box office
FILE - A Twitter app icon on a mobile phone is displayed in Philadelphia, U.S.A., April 26, 2017. Elon Musk plans to change the logo of Twitter to an “X” from the bird, marking what would be the latest big change since he bought the social media platform for $44 billion last year. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Twitter’s new logo
FILE - Jamie Foxx smiles during an NBA basketball game between the Washington Wizards and Dallas Mavericks in Dallas, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Academy Award winning actor, Grammy winning singer and comedian says he “went to hell and back” but is recovering from an undisclosed medical condition. Foxx made his first public comments in an Instagram message posted on Friday, July 21, 2023 after being hospitalized in April. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
Jamie Foxx recovering
Sports

Scott Rolen credits his parents, Fred McGriff thanks fellow players at Hall of Fame induction

Hall of Fame inductees Fred McGriff, left, and Scott Rolen, right, pose for a picture during the National Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Sunday, July 23, 2023, at the Clark Sports Center in Cooperstown, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bryan Bennett)
1 of 11 | 

Hall of Fame inductees Fred McGriff, left, and Scott Rolen, right, pose for a picture during the National Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Sunday, July 23, 2023, at the Clark Sports Center in Cooperstown, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bryan Bennett)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Hall of Fame inductees Fred McGriff, left, and Scott Rolen shake hands during a National Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony Sunday, July 23, 2023, at the Clark Sports Center in Cooperstown, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bryan Bennett)
2 of 11 | 

Hall of Fame inductees Fred McGriff, left, and Scott Rolen shake hands during a National Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony Sunday, July 23, 2023, at the Clark Sports Center in Cooperstown, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bryan Bennett)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Hall of Fame inductee Fred McGriff reacts during a National Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony Sunday, July 23, 2023, at the Clark Sports Center in Cooperstown, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bryan Bennett)
3 of 11 | 

Hall of Fame inductee Fred McGriff reacts during a National Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony Sunday, July 23, 2023, at the Clark Sports Center in Cooperstown, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bryan Bennett)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Hall of Fame inductee Scott Rolen reacts during the National Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Sunday, July 23, 2023, at the Clark Sports Center in Cooperstown, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bryan Bennett)
4 of 11 | 

Hall of Fame inductee Scott Rolen reacts during the National Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Sunday, July 23, 2023, at the Clark Sports Center in Cooperstown, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bryan Bennett)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Hall of Fame inductee Fred McGriff poses for a picture during the National Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Sunday, July 23, 2023, at the Clark Sports Center in Cooperstown, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bryan Bennett)
5 of 11 | 

Hall of Fame inductee Fred McGriff poses for a picture during the National Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Sunday, July 23, 2023, at the Clark Sports Center in Cooperstown, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bryan Bennett)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Hall of Fame inductee Scott Rolen poses for a picture during the National Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Sunday, July 23, 2023, at the Clark Sports Center in Cooperstown, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bryan Bennett)
6 of 11 | 

Hall of Fame inductee Scott Rolen poses for a picture during the National Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Sunday, July 23, 2023, at the Clark Sports Center in Cooperstown, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bryan Bennett)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Hall of Fame inductee Fred McGriff speaks during a National Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony Sunday, July 23, 2023, at the Clark Sports Center in Cooperstown, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bryan Bennett)
7 of 11 | 

Hall of Fame inductee Fred McGriff speaks during a National Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony Sunday, July 23, 2023, at the Clark Sports Center in Cooperstown, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bryan Bennett)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Hall of Fame inductee Scott Rolen reacts during the National Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Sunday, July 23, 2023, at the Clark Sports Center in Cooperstown, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bryan Bennett)
8 of 11 | 

Hall of Fame inductee Scott Rolen reacts during the National Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Sunday, July 23, 2023, at the Clark Sports Center in Cooperstown, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bryan Bennett)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Commissioner of Major League Baseball Rob Manfred, left; Josh Rawitch, center left, president of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum; Hall of Fame inductee Scott Rolen, center right; and Jane Forbes Clark, right, chair of the Board of Directors of The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, pose for a photo during a National Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony Sunday, July 23, 2023, at the Clark Sports Center in Cooperstown, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bryan Bennett)
9 of 11 | 

Commissioner of Major League Baseball Rob Manfred, left; Josh Rawitch, center left, president of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum; Hall of Fame inductee Scott Rolen, center right; and Jane Forbes Clark, right, chair of the Board of Directors of The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, pose for a photo during a National Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony Sunday, July 23, 2023, at the Clark Sports Center in Cooperstown, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bryan Bennett)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Hall of Fame inductee Scott Rolen looks on during a National Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony Sunday, July 23, 2023, at the Clark Sports Center in Cooperstown, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bryan Bennett)
10 of 11 | 

Hall of Fame inductee Scott Rolen looks on during a National Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony Sunday, July 23, 2023, at the Clark Sports Center in Cooperstown, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bryan Bennett)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Hall of Fame inductee Fred McGriff speaks during a National Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony Sunday, July 23, 2023, at the Clark Sports Center in Cooperstown, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bryan Bennett)
11 of 11 | 

Hall of Fame inductee Fred McGriff speaks during a National Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony Sunday, July 23, 2023, at the Clark Sports Center in Cooperstown, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bryan Bennett)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By JAMES McCLENDON
 
Share

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — The greatest moment of Scott Rolen’s 17-year career didn’t come during his 2006 World Series run with the St. Louis Cardinals or even during his outstanding first full season in 1997 with the Philadelphia Phillies, which earned him unanimous National League Rookie of the Year honors.

For Rolen, one of two players inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday, that honor was reserved for an unexpected moment with his parents after he was called up for his first major league game in 1996.

“Seeing Mom and Dad walk to their seats from my position at third base was a feeling never topped again in my 17 years,” Rolen said during his 16-minute acceptance speech.

Other news
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani follows through as he hits a solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Shohei Ohtani homers in last home game before trade deadline as the Angels beat the Pirates 7-5
Shohei Ohtani hit his major league-leading 36th homer in the two-way superstar’s final home game before the trade deadline, and the Los Angeles Angels wrapped up a strong homestand with a 7-5 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Texas Rangers' Ezequiel Duran (20) and Brad Miller, right, celebrate after scoring on Leody Taveras' double during the third inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)
Rangers beat Dodgers 8-4 to avoid sweep; LA’s Muncy hits grand slam
Jonah Heim and Leody Taveras each had a two-run double, and the Texas Rangers overcame Max Muncy’s first-inning grand slam to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 8-4.
Detroit Tigers' Alex Faedo pitches against the San Diego Padres during the second inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 23, 2023,, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Spencer Torkelson and Andy Ibañez homer as Detroit Tigers beat San Diego Padres 3-1
Spencer Torkelson and Andy Ibañez homered, and the Detroit Tigers beat the San Diego Padres 3-1 to avoid a weekend sweep.
Pittsburgh Pirates' Endy Rodriguez is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Endy Rodríguez hits his 1st major league home run to help the Pirates beat the Angels 3-0
Endy Rodríguez hit his first major league homer, five Pittsburgh pitchers combined on a five-hitter and the Pirates defeated the Los Angeles Angels 3-0 to snap their four-game winning streak.

It took six tries, but Rolen’s parents, Ed and Linda, finally got to see their son earn his bronze Hall of Fame plaque. He was joined by Fred McGriff, elected unanimously by the Contemporary Baseball Era Players Committee in December after falling off the writers’ ballot in 2020.

Rolen was the only player to receive more than the 75% of the votes needed to qualify for induction. He received 297 votes (76.3%) from the Baseball Writers’ Association of America in January. A year earlier, he got 63.2% of the vote.

“I’m grateful for this grand gesture,” Rolen said. “At no point in my lifetime did it ever occur to me that I would be standing on this stage.”

Rolen, a multi-sport high school star from Indiana, received a Division I offer to play basketball before the Phillies selected him straight out of Jasper High School in the second round of the 1993 amateur draft.

The third baseman spent six of his 17 seasons with the Cardinals, where he earned four of his seven All-Star selections and three of his eight Gold Gloves.

Rolen batted .281 with 316 homers and 1,287 RBIs in 2,038 games. He batted a team-best .421 during the 2006 World Series, which St. Louis won in five games over Detroit.

Rolen credited his parents for the values they instilled in him.

“I was not raised to be a Major League Baseball player,” he said. “I was raised to be honest, to work hard, to be accountable for my words and actions, and to treat people with kindness and respect.”

Joining Rolen on the stage was McGriff, who made sure to shake the hands of nearly all of the 50 Hall of Famers who welcomed him.

“I’m humbled and honored to be standing in front of you and now to be part of this fraternity,” McGriff said during his 20-minute speech. “When your career is validated by former players and executives that saw you play, that’s as good as it gets.”

The lanky first baseman was drafted by the New York Yankees in the ninth round of the 1981 amateur draft out of Thomas Jefferson High School in Tampa, Florida.

McGriff, who was affectionately nicknamed “Crime Dog” by ESPN’s Chris Berman, batted .284 with 493 homers and 1,550 RBIs in 2,460 games over 19 seasons. He played for six teams, was a five-time All-Star and helped the Atlanta Braves win the 1995 World Series.

The players on the writers’ ballot who fell short of induction this year included Todd Helton (72.2%), Billy Wagner (68.1%), Andruw Jones (58.1%), Gary Sheffield (55%), Carlos Beltrán (46.5%), Jeff Kent (46.5%), Alex Rodriguez (35.7%), Manny Ramirez (33.2%), Omar Vizquel (19.5%), Andy Pettitte (17%), Bobby Abreu (15.4%), Jimmy Rollins (12.9%), Mark Buehrle (10.8%), Francisco Rodriguez (10.8%) and Torii Hunter (6.9%).

Three others were honored during Hall of Fame weekend. Former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Carl Erskine received the Buck O’Neil Lifetime Achievement Award, longtime Detroit Tigers beat writer John Lowe won the BBWAA’s Career Excellence Award, and Cubs radio broadcaster Pat Hughes was the recipient of the Ford C. Frick Award.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports