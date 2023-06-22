This Date in Baseball-Week Ahead

June 27

1917 — Catcher Hank Gowdy of the Braves became the first major league player to enter military service in World War I.

1939 — The Brooklyn Dodgers and the Boston Braves played a 23-inning, 2-2 tie. Whit Wyatt pitched the first 16 innings for the Dodgers. Both clubs played a 26-inning tie in 1920 at the same Braves Field.

1958 — Billy Pierce of the Chicago White Sox retired 26 straight Washington batters before pinch-hitter Ed Fitzgerald hit a double just inside the right-field line for the only hit. Pierce then struck out Albie Pearson on three pitches and beat the Senators 3-0.

1973 — David Clyde, a $125,000, 18-year-old bonus baby with the Rangers, pitched five innings, struck out eight and allowed one hit in his first major league start. Texas beat the Minnesota Twins 4-3 before 35,698 fans — the Rangers’ first home sellout at Arlington Stadium.

1980 — The Los Angeles Dodgers’ Jerry Reuss pitched a no-hitter against the San Francisco Giants in an 8-0 victory at Candlestick Park. The only player to reach base was Jack Clark in the first inning on a throwing error by shortstop Bill Russell.

1986 — San Francisco rookie Robby Thompson set a major league record when he was caught stealing four times in the Giants’ 7-6, 12-inning victory over the Cincinnati Reds. Catcher Bo Diaz threw out Thompson in the fourth, sixth, ninth and 11th innings.

1993 — Anthony Young of the New York Mets set a major league record by losing his 24th straight decision, 5-3 to the St. Louis Cardinals.

1999 — Ken Griffey Jr. hit his 27th homer and robbed Juan Gonzalez of a three-run shot with a spectacular over-the-fence catch as the Seattle Mariners beat the Texas Rangers 5-2 in the final game at the Kingdome.

2003 — Boston set a major league record by scoring 10 runs before the first out. The 50-minute, 91-pitch first inning came during a 25-8 victory over Florida. The Red Sox also tied an AL record with 14 runs in the first inning. Johnny Damon matched a major league mark with three hits in an inning.

2007 — Ryan Howard hits his 100th career home run in a 9 - 6 loss to the Reds. The shot against Aaron Harang makes him the fastest player in major league history to hit 100 homers, doing so in his 325th game.

2008 — Carlos Delgado of the New York Mets homered twice, including a grand slam, and set a franchise record with nine RBIs in a 15-6 rout of the Yankees at Yankee Stadium in the opener of the teams’ two-ballpark doubleheader. The Yankees beat the Mets 9-0 at Shea Stadium in the night game.

2009 — Tim Wakefield makes his 382nd start for the Boston Red Sox, tying Roger Clemens for most in franchise history. The 42-year-old knuckleballer earns his tenth win of the year with six scoreless innings against the Atlanta Braves. Boston prevails, 1 - 0, with Mark Kotsay driving in the game’s only run.

2010 — Jamie Moyer surrendered his record-breaking 506th home run but was sharp otherwise, and the Philadelphia Phillies took advantage of Toronto’s troubles to beat the Blue Jays 11-2. Moyer only mistake was a two-run homer by Vernon Wells in the third inning. Moyer passed former Phillies Hall of Famer Robin Roberts for the most homers allowed in a career.

2016 — Kris Bryant became the first major leaguer to hit three homers and two doubles in a game, and Jake Arrieta added a solo shot, leading the Chicago Cubs to an 11-8 victory over the Cincinnati Reds.

2016 — The Texas Rangers wrapped up a weird win at 2:44 a.m., rallying after a rain delay of more than 3 1/2 hours in the ninth inning to beat the New York Yankees 9-6 with maybe 100 fans left in the stands. Umpire crew chief Paul Nauert signaled for the tarp at 10:40 p.m. The game resumed at 2:15 a.m. Texas trailed 6-5 when Kirby Yates replaced closer Aroldis Chapman after the delay with a runner on first and no outs. Yates (2-1) hit three batters, and Beltre and Elvis Andrus each hit a two-run singles.

2017 — The University of Florida wins the first College World Series Title in school history bt defeating Louisiana State University 6-1.

2019 — The starters for the 2019 All-Star Game are named, at the conclusion of the fans’ vote. For the first time, this voting is two-tiered, with today’s winners the victors of a second round of strictly on-line voting among the three top finishers at each position, after the more traditional ballots have been counted. The results are well-balanced, with only one team managing as many as three players elected - the Astros with 3B Alex Bregman and OFs George Springer and Michael Brantley - and are generally representative of who have been the best players so far this year.

2021 — A little over a week after MLB has begun to systematically examine pitchers for foreign substances to improve grip, a first victim is caught: Hector Santiago of the Mariners is ejected after umpires discover an unknown sticky substances on his glove. The glove is impounded and sent for further analysis, while Santiago protests his innocence, claiming that he was only using rosin to prevent perspiration from dripping unto his hands. He will be issued a ten-game suspension.

_____

June 28

1910 — Joe Tinker of the Chicago Cubs became the first major leaguer to steal home twice in the same game, an 11-1 win over Cincinnati.

1919 — Carl Mays of Boston pitched two complete games against the New York Yankees. The Red Sox won the first game 2-0 and lost the nightcap 4-1.

1949 — Joe DiMaggio played his first series of the year after a bone spur operation and hit .455, with four home runs and nine RBIs, as the New York Yankees swept Boston at Fenway Park.

1970 — Pittsburgh swept the Chicago Cubs 3-2 and 4-1 in the Pirates’ final games at Forbes Field.

1984 — Dwight Evans of the Boston Red Sox completed the cycle with a three-run 11th-inning homer to beat the Seattle Mariners 9-6.

1986 — Phil Niekro of the Cleveland Indians and Don Sutton of the California Angels became the first 300-game winners to start against each other in this century. Neither Niekro nor Sutton got a decision as the Angels scored six runs in the bottom of the eighth to win 9-3.

1994 — Matt Williams tied Willie Stargell’s 1971 NL record for home runs before July with his 28th in San Francisco’s 7-4 loss to Los Angeles.

2004 — David Bell became the first Philadelphia player in almost nine years to hit for the cycle as the Phillies beat Montreal 14-6.

2007 — Frank Thomas hit his 500th home run to become the 21st major leaguer to reach the career mark. Thomas hit a three-run shot in the first inning, connecting against Minnesota’s Carlos Silva.

2007 — Craig Biggio became the 27th player in major league history to get 3,000 hits in Houston’s 8-5 11-inning victory over Colorado. Biggio singled to center field in the seventh inning for the milestone hit and was thrown out trying to stretch the play into a double.

2008 — Jered Weaver and Jose Arredondo combined to no-hit the Los Angeles Dodgers, but the Angels lost 1-0. It was the fifth game in the majors since 1900 in which the winning team didn’t get a hit, and first since Boston’s Matt Young lost one in 1992.

2009 — Mariano Rivera earned his 500th save, becoming the second reliever to reach the milestone, and the New York Yankees beat the Mets 4-2 for a Subway Series sweep.

2011 — Jason Bay and Carlos Beltran hit grand slams in consecutive innings — after the New York Mets had gone nearly two years without one — of a 14-3 win over Detroit. Bay and Beltran cleared the bases in the fourth and fifth innings off Daniel Schlereth.

2015 — In an astonishing debut, Steven Matz became the only major league pitcher to drive in four runs in his first career game while leading the New York Mets to a 7-2 victory over the Cincinnati Reds.

2018 — Freshman Kevin Abel threw a two-hitter for his record fourth win in the College World Series, and Oregon State beat Arkansas 5-0 for the national championship.

_____

June 29

1916 — The Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds played a nine-inning game with just one baseball.

1923 — Brooklyn’s Jacques Fournier went 6-for-6 with a home run, two doubles and three singles as the Dodgers beat the Philadelphia Phillies 14-5.

1937 — Chicago Cubs first baseman Rip Collins played an entire game without a putout or an assist.

1941 — In a doubleheader against the Washington Senators, New York’s Joe DiMaggio tied and then broke the American League record of hitting safely in 41 consecutive games. DiMaggio doubled in four at-bats in the opener and singled in five at-bats in the nightcap to break the record set by George Sisler of the St. Louis Browns in 1922.

1968 — Detroit’s Jim Northrup hit his third grand slam in a week as the Tigers beat the Chicago White Sox 5-2.

1990 — Dave Stewart of the Oakland A’s pitched the first of two no-hitters on this day, beating the Toronto Blue Jays 5-0 at the SkyDome. Fernando Valenzuela of the Los Angeles Dodgers duplicated Stewart’s feat by throwing a 6-0 no-hitter against the St. Louis Cardinals. It was the first time in major league history that two no-hitters were pitched in both leagues on the same day.

2003 — Eric Byrnes hit for the cycle and matched a franchise record with five hits as Oakland beat San Francisco 5-2.

2004 — Randy Johnson of the Arizona Diamondbacks became the fourth pitcher to record 4,000 strikeouts when he struck out San Diego’s Jeff Cirillo in the eighth inning of the Padres’ 3-2 win.

2007 — Barry Bonds hit his 750th career home run in San Francisco’s 4-3, 10-inning loss to Arizona.

2007 — Aubrey Huff hit for the cycle in Baltimore’s 9-7 loss to the Los Angeles Angels.

2010 — Whit Merrifield’s RBI single with one out in the bottom of the 11th inning gave South Carolina its first baseball national championship with a 2-1 victory over UCLA in the College World Series. The Gamecocks won the last championship played at Omaha’s Rosenblatt Stadium, the CWS’ home since 1950.

2012 — Aaron Hill hit for the cycle for the second time in 12 days, leading the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 9-3 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers. The Arizona Diamondbacks’ second baseman cycled on June 18 against Seattle. Brooklyn’s Babe Herman was the only other major leaguer to hit for two cycles in one season since 1900. He accomplished the feat in 1931.

2014 — Felix Hernandez allowed one hit over eight innings while striking out nine for Seattle, and Robinson Cano backed him with a two-run homer in a 3-0 win over Cleveland. Hernandez allowed just Lonnie Chisenhall’s single in the fifth inning and walked three. Fernando Rodney earned his 23rd save with a perfect ninth inning.

2019 — The first ever major league game to be played in Europe resulted in the Yankees defeating the Red Sox 17-13 in front of 60,000 spectators at London Olympic Stadium.

_____