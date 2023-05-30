This Date in Baseball - Manny Ramirez of the Boston Red Sox hits career home run No. 500

1914 -- Joseph Benz of the White Sox pitched a no-hitter against the Cleveland Indians for a 6-1 victory.

1927 -- Detroit first baseman Johnny Neun made an unassisted triple play against Cleveland. He caught Homer Summa’s liner, tagged Charlie Jamieson between first and second and then touched second base before Glenn Myatt could return. The Tigers beat the Indians 1-0.

1937 -- Carl Hubbell’s 24-game winning streak ended with a 10-3 loss to the Brooklyn Dodgers. Hubbell’s last defeat came on July 13, 1936, 1-0 to the Chicago Cubs.

1944 -- Al Unser’s only home run of the year, a pinch-hit grand slam with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, helped the Detroit Tigers beat the New York Yankees 6-2.

1964 -- The New York Mets and the San Francisco Giants played the longest doubleheader in major league history -- 9 hours, 52 minutes -- with the help of a 23-inning game in the nightcap that was won by the visiting Giants 8-6 on run-scoring hits by Del Crandall and Felipe Alou against Galen Cisco. The second game took 7:23 to play.

1970 -- Chicago’s Luis Aparicio and Walt Williams each collect five hits in a 22-13 rout of the Boston Red Sox. Williams also scored five times. The two teams collected 40 hits, one short of the AL record set in 1950.

1980 -- Ken Landreaux went 0-for-4 in Minnesota’s 11-1 loss to Baltimore, ending his hitting streak at 31 consecutive games. It was the longest streak in the American League since Dom DiMaggio’s 34-game streak in 1949.

1997 -- Ila Borders became the first woman to pitch in a regular-season professional game, in the sixth inning of the St. Paul Saints’ Northern League game against Sioux Falls. She gave up three earned runs without getting an out.

1999 -- Umpire Frank Pulli used TV replay to take away a home run from Florida’s Cliff Floyd in the fifth inning of the Marlins’ 5-2 loss to St. Louis.

2001 — At Safeco Field, Seattle Mariners ace Aaron Sele trims the Baltimore Orioles, 2-1. Sele is now 8-0 and the Mariners are 40-12. The Orioles’ only run is Cal Ripken, Jr.’s 420th career home run.

2006 — Roger Clemens agrees to terms on a one-year deal with the Houston Astros to come back for a 23rd season, or at least the remaining four months of the current season. The seven-time Cy Young Award winner ends his seven-month retirement by accepting a deal that will pay him approximately $12.8 million - the pro-rated value of his $22,000,022 seasonal contract - to pitch for the Astros for the balance of the current season.

2008 -- Manny Ramirez of the Boston Red Sox hit career homer No. 500, a drive off Baltimore right-hander Chad Bradford to become the 24th major leaguer to reach the milestone.

2009 -- Stephen Cardullo set a tournament record with seven hits, including three of Florida State’s NCAA-record 15 doubles, as the Seminoles routed Ohio State 37-6 advanced to the super regionals. Florida State set NCAA postseason records with 37 runs, 38 hits and 66 total bases, while Cardullo set the school mark for hits.

2015 — Martin Maldonado ends a 17-inning marathon with a solo walk-off homer off Vidal Nuno to give the Brewers a 7-6 win over the Diamondbacks. Maldonado goes 4-for-6 with 3 runs and 2 RBIs while catching all 17 innings. Matt Garza throws five scoreless innings in his first relief appearance since 2010 to earn the win. At 5 hours and 49 minutes, it is the longest game by time in the history of Miller Park.

2016 — The Rockies tie a team record by hitting 7 homers in a 17-4 drubbing of the Reds. Nolan Arenado and Charlie Blackmon hit two homers each. Losing pitcher Jon Moscot surrenders four of the long balls in his return from the disabled list, including one by Blackmon to lead off the bottom of the 1st.

2021 — The Venezuelan national team beats Cuba in a world-level event for the first time since the 1953 Amateur World Series. In the opener of the 2021 Americas Olympic Qualifier, Carlos Pérez hits a three-run homer off Lázaro Blanco in the 1st and Hernán Pérez falls a double shy of a cycle. Moisés Gómez saves the 6-5 win for Jhonathan Diaz.

2022 — The Reds win their first game at Fenway Park since Game 7 of the 1975 World Series when they defeat the Red Sox, 2-1, beind a ten-strikeout performance by Luis Castillo, who allows just 1 hit in 6 innings. The Reds had played six games at Fenway since their last win, and had lost them all.

