This Date in Baseball - NY Mets make MLB debut.

April 11

1907 — New York catcher Roger Bresnahan appeared wearing shin guards for the first time in a major league game.

1912 — Rube Marquard of the New York Giants began a 19-game winning streak with an 18-3 triumph over the Brooklyn Dodgers.

1961 — The Los Angeles Angels won their first major league game with a 7-2 victory over the Orioles at Baltimore. Ted Kluszewski had a pair of homers for the Angels.

1962 — The New York Mets played their first game and lost 11-4 to the Cardinals in St. Louis. Stan Musial of the cardinals had three hits and tied Mel Ott’s National League career record with his 1,859th run scored. The Mets would lose their first nine games on the way to a 40-120 record.

1963 — Warren Spahn of the Milwaukee Braves becomes the all-time winningest left-handed pitcher in major league history.

1969 — The Seattle Pilots played their first game, with Gary Bell shutting out the White Sox 7-0 at Sicks Stadium.

ADVERTISEMENT

1990 — Mark Langston made his Angels debut by combining with Mike Witt on a no-hitter as California beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0.

1996 — Greg Maddux’s major league record of road victories ended at 18 in a row with a 2-1 loss to the San Diego Padres. He had been 18-0 with an 0.99 ERA in 20 regular-season road starts since losing at Montreal on June 27, 1994.

1997 — To commemorate the 50th anniversary of the integration of baseball, Sharon Robinson, Jackie Robinson’s daughter, and Pumpsie Green each throw out the first pitch at Fenway Park.

2000 — The Giants play their first game at Pac Bell Park with a 6-5 loss to the Dodgers.

2004 — Mike Mussina collects his 200th career victory.

2008 — Missouri’s Jacob Priday set a Big 12 Conference record, hitting four home runs against Texas in a 31-12 rout. The senior went 5-for-5, drove in nine runs and scored six times.

2008 — For the third time in the past six years, Major League Baseball adopts a stricter steroids policy.

2011 — Sam Fuld had four extra-base hits and drove in three runs to help Tampa Bay bust out of an early season slump with a 16-5 win over the Boston Red Sox. Fuld, needing a single to complete the cycle, doubled into the left-field corner in his last at-bat in the ninth.

2011 — Miguel Cabrera hits his 300th double, becoming the second major leaguer to tally that many before his 28th birthday.

2017 — Yoenis Cespedes hit three of New York’s seven homers to back Matt Harvey, and the Mets beat the Philadelphia Phillies 14-4. Lucas Duda hit two homers and Asdrubal Cabrera and Travis d’Arnaud also went deep for New York.

_____