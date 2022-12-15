AP NEWS
    Washington Boys Basketball Prep Poll

    By The Associated PressDecember 15, 2022 GMT

    AP () — — How a state panel of sports writers rates Washington high school basketball teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2022, by WIAA divisions, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):

    Division 4A

    School Record Points
    1. Mount Si (3) 4-0 48
    2. Curtis (2) 4-0 41
    3. Gonzaga Prep 4-0 34
    4. Olympia 3-0 28
    (tie) Woodinville 6-0 28
    6. Jackson 3-1 21
    (tie) Federal Way 3-0 21
    8. Tahoma 4-1 14
    9. Union 3-2 13
    10. Kentridge 3-1 8

    Others receiving votes: Richland 6. Chiawana 3. Davis 3. Skyview 2. Newport (Bellevue) 2. Bellarmine Prep 1. Camas 1. Kamiakin 1.

    Division 3A

    School Record Points
    1. O'Dea 5-0 38
    2. Garfield (3) 4-0 35
    3. Auburn 5-1 34
    (tie) Mt. Spokane (1) 3-0 34
    5. Bellevue 4-0 21
    6. Rainier Beach 2-1 18
    (tie) Stanwood 4-1 18
    8. Hermiston 3-2 12
    (tie) Eastside Catholic 3-1 12
    (tie) Gig Harbor 3-1 12
    Others receiving votes: Mount Tahoma 10. Timberline 9. University 8. Mountain View 4. Arlington 4. Seattle Prep 3. Mountlake Terrace 2. Silas 1.

    Division 2A

    School Record Points
    1. Pullman (2) 4-0 36
    2. Sehome 5-0 32
    3. Tumwater 3-0 24
    4. Grandview 7-0 22
    5. Lynden (2) 2-0 20
    6. Port Angeles 5-0 16
    7. Renton 3-0 15
    8. North Kitsap 2-2 11
    9. R.A. Long 2-1 10
    10. Anacortes 4-0 9

    • Others receiving votes: Mark Morris 8. West Valley (Spokane) 6. Woodland 4. Ellensburg 3. Prosser 3. W.F. West 1.

    Division 1A

    School Record Points
    1. Lynden Christian (4) 5-0 40
    2. Annie Wright 4-0 33
    3. Seattle Academy 5-0 21
    4. Tenino 3-0 16
    (tie) Freeman 3-1 16
    6. King's 3-2 15
    (tie) Chelan 4-1 15
    (tie) Zillah 2-1 15
    9. Seton Catholic 3-1 13
    10. Toppenish 2-2 10

    Others receiving votes: Sultan 8. Blaine 7. Elma 4. Quincy 4. Overlake School 2. King’s Way Christian School 1.

    Division 2B

    School Record Points
    1. Columbia (Burbank) (1) 5-0 43
    2. Adna (2) 5-0 42
    3. Brewster (1) 3-0 41
    4. Morton-White Pass 5-0 36
    5. Wahkiakum 3-1 21
    6. Rainier 2-2 16
    7. Cle Elum Roslyn 5-1 15
    8. Lake Roosevelt 3-1 13
    9. Colfax 3-1 12
    (tie) Ilwaco 4-1 12

    Others receiving votes: Liberty (Spangle) 10. Toutle Lake 4. Tonasket 3. Napavine 2. Tri-Cities Prep 2. Davenport 2. Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 1.

    Division B

    School Record Points
    1. Moses Lake Christian Academy (1) 5-0 40
    2. Oakville 6-1 32
    3. Cusick (3) 3-0 30
    4. Willapa Valley 3-0 29
    5. DeSales 4-1 23
    6. Tulalip Heritage 3-1 21
    7. Sunnyside Christian 2-1 17
    8. Mossyrock (1) 4-0 14
    9. Lummi 2-1 13
    10. Almira1Coulee-Hartline 2-3 11

    Others receiving votes: Pomeroy 6. Oakesdale 6. Quilcene 5. Crescent 5. Naselle 4. Northwest Yeshiva 4. Wellpinit 4. Tacoma Baptist 3. Orcas Island 3. Tekoa-Oakesdale 2. Tekoa-Rosalia 2. Riverside Christian 2. Curlew 1.

