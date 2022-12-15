Washington Boys Basketball Prep Poll

AP () — — How a state panel of sports writers rates Washington high school basketball teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2022, by WIAA divisions, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):

Division 4A

School Record Points 1. Mount Si (3) 4-0 48 2. Curtis (2) 4-0 41 3. Gonzaga Prep 4-0 34 4. Olympia 3-0 28 (tie) Woodinville 6-0 28 6. Jackson 3-1 21 (tie) Federal Way 3-0 21 8. Tahoma 4-1 14 9. Union 3-2 13 10. Kentridge 3-1 8

Others receiving votes: Richland 6. Chiawana 3. Davis 3. Skyview 2. Newport (Bellevue) 2. Bellarmine Prep 1. Camas 1. Kamiakin 1.

Division 3A

School Record Points 1. O'Dea 5-0 38 2. Garfield (3) 4-0 35 3. Auburn 5-1 34 (tie) Mt. Spokane (1) 3-0 34 5. Bellevue 4-0 21 6. Rainier Beach 2-1 18 (tie) Stanwood 4-1 18 8. Hermiston 3-2 12 (tie) Eastside Catholic 3-1 12 (tie) Gig Harbor 3-1 12

ADVERTISEMENT

Others receiving votes: Mount Tahoma 10. Timberline 9. University 8. Mountain View 4. Arlington 4. Seattle Prep 3. Mountlake Terrace 2. Silas 1.

Division 2A

School Record Points 1. Pullman (2) 4-0 36 2. Sehome 5-0 32 3. Tumwater 3-0 24 4. Grandview 7-0 22 5. Lynden (2) 2-0 20 6. Port Angeles 5-0 16 7. Renton 3-0 15 8. North Kitsap 2-2 11 9. R.A. Long 2-1 10 10. Anacortes 4-0 9

Others receiving votes: Mark Morris 8. West Valley (Spokane) 6. Woodland 4. Ellensburg 3. Prosser 3. W.F. West 1.

Division 1A

School Record Points 1. Lynden Christian (4) 5-0 40 2. Annie Wright 4-0 33 3. Seattle Academy 5-0 21 4. Tenino 3-0 16 (tie) Freeman 3-1 16 6. King's 3-2 15 (tie) Chelan 4-1 15 (tie) Zillah 2-1 15 9. Seton Catholic 3-1 13 10. Toppenish 2-2 10

Others receiving votes: Sultan 8. Blaine 7. Elma 4. Quincy 4. Overlake School 2. King’s Way Christian School 1.

Division 2B

School Record Points 1. Columbia (Burbank) (1) 5-0 43 2. Adna (2) 5-0 42 3. Brewster (1) 3-0 41 4. Morton-White Pass 5-0 36 5. Wahkiakum 3-1 21 6. Rainier 2-2 16 7. Cle Elum Roslyn 5-1 15 8. Lake Roosevelt 3-1 13 9. Colfax 3-1 12 (tie) Ilwaco 4-1 12

Others receiving votes: Liberty (Spangle) 10. Toutle Lake 4. Tonasket 3. Napavine 2. Tri-Cities Prep 2. Davenport 2. Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 1.

ADVERTISEMENT

Division B

School Record Points 1. Moses Lake Christian Academy (1) 5-0 40 2. Oakville 6-1 32 3. Cusick (3) 3-0 30 4. Willapa Valley 3-0 29 5. DeSales 4-1 23 6. Tulalip Heritage 3-1 21 7. Sunnyside Christian 2-1 17 8. Mossyrock (1) 4-0 14 9. Lummi 2-1 13 10. Almira1Coulee-Hartline 2-3 11

Others receiving votes: Pomeroy 6. Oakesdale 6. Quilcene 5. Crescent 5. Naselle 4. Northwest Yeshiva 4. Wellpinit 4. Tacoma Baptist 3. Orcas Island 3. Tekoa-Oakesdale 2. Tekoa-Rosalia 2. Riverside Christian 2. Curlew 1.