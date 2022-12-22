Washington Girls Basketball Prep Poll
AP — How a state panel of sports writers rates Washington high school basketball teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2022, by WIAA Class, with won-lost record, total points, and previous ranking (first-place votes in parentheses):
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Camas (4)
|7-1
|58
|T2
|2. Woodinville
|6-1
|52
|1
|3. Emerald Ridge (1)
|5-0
|48
|T2
|4. Davis (1)
|6-0
|44
|6
|5. Sumner
|9-1
|28
|NR
|6. Tahoma
|5-1
|26
|4
|7. Union
|6-0
|16
|7
|8. Richland
|2-1
|12
|NR
|9. Eastlake
|4-2
|11
|NR
|10. Kamiakin
|4-1
|10
|10
Others receiving votes: Glacier Peak 7. Skyview 6. Central Valley 4. Kentridge 2. Bothell 2. Olympia 2. Kentwood 1. Kamiak 1.
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Garfield (6)
|5-0
|60
|T2
|2. Lake Washington
|7-1
|53
|1
|3. Arlington
|5-1
|37
|4
|4. Lakeside (Seattle)
|5-1
|31
|5
|5. Stanwood
|7-1
|29
|8
|(tie) Bonney Lake
|7-1
|29
|T2
|(tie) Tacoma (Lincoln)
|6-0
|29
|T9
|8. Mead
|4-2
|18
|7
|9. Lincoln-Seattle
|4-3
|13
|NR
|10. North Thurston
|7-1
|9
|NR
Others receiving votes: Peninsula 8. Eastside Catholic 6. Roosevelt 3. Everett 2. Mt. Spokane 2. Lynnwood 1.
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Ellensburg (6)
|7-0
|69
|4
|2. Lynden (1)
|6-0
|61
|T5
|3. W. F. West
|7-0
|57
|1
|4. Prosser
|4-0
|43
|9
|5. Tumwater
|7-1
|39
|2
|6. White River
|5-1
|32
|NR
|7. Burlington-Edison
|3-1
|26
|7
|(tie) Clarkston
|4-1
|26
|3
|9. Othello
|4-2
|7
|8
|10. Grandview
|4-4
|6
|NR
|(tie) Sehome
|5-1
|6
|T5
Others receiving votes: Enumclaw 5. Sammamish 4. Sequim 4.
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Nooksack Valley (5)
|7-0
|68
|T3
|2. Lynden Christian (2)
|7-0
|65
|T3
|3. Wapato
|7-0
|51
|8
|4. Montesano
|4-1
|49
|2
|5. Cashmere
|6-1
|45
|1
|6. Freeman
|6-1
|32
|9
|7. King's
|7-1
|24
|NR
|8. Deer Park
|4-1
|18
|5
|9. Toppenish
|4-2
|15
|6
|10. Zillah
|1-0
|14
|NR
Others receiving votes: Annie Wright 4.
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Colfax (4)
|8-0
|57
|2
|2. Okanogan (2)
|4-0
|47
|5
|3. Adna
|7-1
|46
|T6
|4. Warden
|3-2
|38
|T6
|5. LaConner
|7-2
|30
|1
|6. Rainier
|7-1
|28
|T6
|7. Brewster
|6-0
|23
|8. Napavine
|5-2
|16
|9
|9. Chief Leschi
|5-1
|14
|10
|10. Tri-Cities Prep
|6-1
|10
Others receiving votes: Auburn Adventist Academy 8. Tonasket 7. Ilwaco 3. Liberty (Spangle) 2. Mabton 1.
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Mount Vernon Christian (4)
|5-1
|57
|2
|2. Colton (2)
|5-0
|52
|1
|3. Oakesdale
|6-1
|38
|5
|4. Mossyrock
|4-1
|36
|T3
|(tie) Neah Bay
|3-1
|36
|6
|6. Moses Lake Christian Academy
|5-1
|35
|8
|7. Inchelium
|5-1
|15
|10
|8. Pateros
|8-0
|13
|T3
|9. Willapa Valley
|6-2
|12
|7
|10. Naselle
|4-4
|10
|NR
|(tie) Sunnyside Christian
|3-2
|10
|NR
Others receiving votes: Pe Ell 6. Lummi 5. Soap Lake 2. Liberty Christian 2. Odessa 1.
|———