Washington Girls Basketball Prep Poll

AP — How a state panel of sports writers rates Washington high school basketball teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2022, by WIAA Class, with won-lost record, total points, and previous ranking (first-place votes in parentheses):

Division 4A

School Record Points Last Week 1. Camas (4) 7-1 58 T2 2. Woodinville 6-1 52 1 3. Emerald Ridge (1) 5-0 48 T2 4. Davis (1) 6-0 44 6 5. Sumner 9-1 28 NR 6. Tahoma 5-1 26 4 7. Union 6-0 16 7 8. Richland 2-1 12 NR 9. Eastlake 4-2 11 NR 10. Kamiakin 4-1 10 10

Others receiving votes: Glacier Peak 7. Skyview 6. Central Valley 4. Kentridge 2. Bothell 2. Olympia 2. Kentwood 1. Kamiak 1.

Division 3A

School Record Points Last Week 1. Garfield (6) 5-0 60 T2 2. Lake Washington 7-1 53 1 3. Arlington 5-1 37 4 4. Lakeside (Seattle) 5-1 31 5 5. Stanwood 7-1 29 8 (tie) Bonney Lake 7-1 29 T2 (tie) Tacoma (Lincoln) 6-0 29 T9 8. Mead 4-2 18 7 9. Lincoln-Seattle 4-3 13 NR 10. North Thurston 7-1 9 NR

Others receiving votes: Peninsula 8. Eastside Catholic 6. Roosevelt 3. Everett 2. Mt. Spokane 2. Lynnwood 1.

Division 2A

School Record Points Last Week 1. Ellensburg (6) 7-0 69 4 2. Lynden (1) 6-0 61 T5 3. W. F. West 7-0 57 1 4. Prosser 4-0 43 9 5. Tumwater 7-1 39 2 6. White River 5-1 32 NR 7. Burlington-Edison 3-1 26 7 (tie) Clarkston 4-1 26 3 9. Othello 4-2 7 8 10. Grandview 4-4 6 NR (tie) Sehome 5-1 6 T5

Others receiving votes: Enumclaw 5. Sammamish 4. Sequim 4.

Division 1A

School Record Points Last Week 1. Nooksack Valley (5) 7-0 68 T3 2. Lynden Christian (2) 7-0 65 T3 3. Wapato 7-0 51 8 4. Montesano 4-1 49 2 5. Cashmere 6-1 45 1 6. Freeman 6-1 32 9 7. King's 7-1 24 NR 8. Deer Park 4-1 18 5 9. Toppenish 4-2 15 6 10. Zillah 1-0 14 NR

Others receiving votes: Annie Wright 4.

Division 2B

School Record Points Last Week 1. Colfax (4) 8-0 57 2 2. Okanogan (2) 4-0 47 5 3. Adna 7-1 46 T6 4. Warden 3-2 38 T6 5. LaConner 7-2 30 1 6. Rainier 7-1 28 T6 7. Brewster 6-0 23 8. Napavine 5-2 16 9 9. Chief Leschi 5-1 14 10 10. Tri-Cities Prep 6-1 10

Others receiving votes: Auburn Adventist Academy 8. Tonasket 7. Ilwaco 3. Liberty (Spangle) 2. Mabton 1.

Division B

School Record Points Last Week 1. Mount Vernon Christian (4) 5-1 57 2 2. Colton (2) 5-0 52 1 3. Oakesdale 6-1 38 5 4. Mossyrock 4-1 36 T3 (tie) Neah Bay 3-1 36 6 6. Moses Lake Christian Academy 5-1 35 8 7. Inchelium 5-1 15 10 8. Pateros 8-0 13 T3 9. Willapa Valley 6-2 12 7 10. Naselle 4-4 10 NR (tie) Sunnyside Christian 3-2 10 NR

Others receiving votes: Pe Ell 6. Lummi 5. Soap Lake 2. Liberty Christian 2. Odessa 1.