Washington Girls Basketball Prep Poll

By The Associated PressDecember 22, 2022 GMT

AP — How a state panel of sports writers rates Washington high school basketball teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2022, by WIAA Class, with won-lost record, total points, and previous ranking (first-place votes in parentheses):

Division 4A

School Record Points Last Week
1. Camas (4) 7-1 58 T2
2. Woodinville 6-1 52 1
3. Emerald Ridge (1) 5-0 48 T2
4. Davis (1) 6-0 44 6
5. Sumner 9-1 28 NR
6. Tahoma 5-1 26 4
7. Union 6-0 16 7
8. Richland 2-1 12 NR
9. Eastlake 4-2 11 NR
10. Kamiakin 4-1 10 10

Others receiving votes: Glacier Peak 7. Skyview 6. Central Valley 4. Kentridge 2. Bothell 2. Olympia 2. Kentwood 1. Kamiak 1.

Division 3A

School Record Points Last Week
1. Garfield (6) 5-0 60 T2
2. Lake Washington 7-1 53 1
3. Arlington 5-1 37 4
4. Lakeside (Seattle) 5-1 31 5
5. Stanwood 7-1 29 8
(tie) Bonney Lake 7-1 29 T2
(tie) Tacoma (Lincoln) 6-0 29 T9
8. Mead 4-2 18 7
9. Lincoln-Seattle 4-3 13 NR
10. North Thurston 7-1 9 NR
Others receiving votes: Peninsula 8. Eastside Catholic 6. Roosevelt 3. Everett 2. Mt. Spokane 2. Lynnwood 1.

Division 2A

School Record Points Last Week
1. Ellensburg (6) 7-0 69 4
2. Lynden (1) 6-0 61 T5
3. W. F. West 7-0 57 1
4. Prosser 4-0 43 9
5. Tumwater 7-1 39 2
6. White River 5-1 32 NR
7. Burlington-Edison 3-1 26 7
(tie) Clarkston 4-1 26 3
9. Othello 4-2 7 8
10. Grandview 4-4 6 NR
(tie) Sehome 5-1 6 T5

    • Others receiving votes: Enumclaw 5. Sammamish 4. Sequim 4.

    Division 1A

    School Record Points Last Week
    1. Nooksack Valley (5) 7-0 68 T3
    2. Lynden Christian (2) 7-0 65 T3
    3. Wapato 7-0 51 8
    4. Montesano 4-1 49 2
    5. Cashmere 6-1 45 1
    6. Freeman 6-1 32 9
    7. King's 7-1 24 NR
    8. Deer Park 4-1 18 5
    9. Toppenish 4-2 15 6
    10. Zillah 1-0 14 NR

    Others receiving votes: Annie Wright 4.

    Division 2B

    School Record Points Last Week
    1. Colfax (4) 8-0 57 2
    2. Okanogan (2) 4-0 47 5
    3. Adna 7-1 46 T6
    4. Warden 3-2 38 T6
    5. LaConner 7-2 30 1
    6. Rainier 7-1 28 T6
    7. Brewster 6-0 23
    8. Napavine 5-2 16 9
    9. Chief Leschi 5-1 14 10
    10. Tri-Cities Prep 6-1 10

    Others receiving votes: Auburn Adventist Academy 8. Tonasket 7. Ilwaco 3. Liberty (Spangle) 2. Mabton 1.

    Division B

    School Record Points Last Week
    1. Mount Vernon Christian (4) 5-1 57 2
    2. Colton (2) 5-0 52 1
    3. Oakesdale 6-1 38 5
    4. Mossyrock 4-1 36 T3
    (tie) Neah Bay 3-1 36 6
    6. Moses Lake Christian Academy 5-1 35 8
    7. Inchelium 5-1 15 10
    8. Pateros 8-0 13 T3
    9. Willapa Valley 6-2 12 7
    10. Naselle 4-4 10 NR
    (tie) Sunnyside Christian 3-2 10 NR

    Others receiving votes: Pe Ell 6. Lummi 5. Soap Lake 2. Liberty Christian 2. Odessa 1.

