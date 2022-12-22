Washington Boys Basketball Prep Poll

AP — How a state panel of sports writers rates Washington high school basketball teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2022, by WIAA Class, with won-lost record, total points, and previous ranking (first-place votes in parentheses):

Division 4A

School Record Points Last Week 1. Curtis (6) 6-1 60 2 2. Mount Si 5-1 48 1 3. Federal Way 6-0 44 T6 4. Gonzaga Prep 5-0 41 3 5. Olympia 5-1 34 T4 (tie) Skyline 6-1 34 NR 7. Woodinville 7-2 25 T4 8. Kentridge 4-2 12 10 9. Richland 3-2 11 NR 10. Jackson 3-1 8 T6

Others receiving votes: Skyview 6. West Valley (Yakima) 2. Davis 2. Battle Ground 2. Camas 1.

Division 3A

School Record Points Last Week 1. Garfield (5) 8-0 59 2 2. O'Dea (1) 5-0 54 1 3. Mt. Spokane 6-1 44 T3 4. Auburn 5-1 41 T3 5. Eastside Catholic 5-1 32 T8 6. Bellevue 7-1 28 5 7. Rainier Beach 3-2 23 6 8. Gig Harbor 4-1 15 T8 9. University 6-0 10 NR 10. Marysville-Getchell 5-1 7 NR

Others receiving votes: Stanwood 4. Mountain View 4. Lincoln-Seattle 3. Timberline 3. Arlington 2. Kennewick 1.

Division 2A

School Record Points Last Week 1. Lynden (6) 4-0 60 5 2. Sehome 7-0 59 2 3. Tumwater 6-3 48 3 4. Pullman (1) 5-0 45 1 5. Anacortes 6-0 33 10 6. R.A. Long 4-2 27 9 7. North Kitsap 5-2 26 8 8. Prosser 4-1 24 NR 9. Grandview 8-1 18 4 (tie) Mark Morris 6-1 18 NR

Others receiving votes: Port Angeles 12. Ellensburg 6. Renton 4. W. F. West 2. Foss 2. Selah 1.

Division 1A

School Record Points Last Week 1. Lynden Christian (7) 7-0 70 1 2. Annie Wright 6-0 63 2 3. Zillah 4-1 50 T6 4. King's 5-3 39 T6 5. Seattle Academy 4-1 38 3 6. Freeman 6-1 33 T4 7. Blaine 5-1 32 NR 8. Toppenish 4-2 15 10 9. Chelan 4-2 13 T6 10. Omak 5-2 8 NR

Others receiving votes: Overlake School 5. Sultan 5. Seton Catholic 5. Quincy 3. Life Christian Academy 3. King’s Way Christian School 2. Tenino 1.

Division 2B

School Record Points Last Week 1. Columbia (Burbank) (2) 6-0 51 1 2. Brewster 6-2 44 3 (tie) Morton-White Pass (3) 7-1 44 4 4. Davenport 5-0 39 NR 5. Adna (1) 7-0 33 2 6. Napavine 4-0 31 NR 7. Colfax 6-1 24 T9 8. Lake Roosevelt 4-1 23 8 9. Lind-Ritzville Sprague 4-2 18 NR 10. Cle Elum1Roslyn 7-1 11 7

Others receiving votes: Auburn Adventist Academy 6. Wahkiakum 5. Ilwaco 1.

Division B

School Record Points Last Week 1. Cusick (5) 5-0 59 3 2. Willapa Valley (1) 5-0 51 4 3. Sunnyside Christian 4-1 35 7 4. DeSales 6-1 34 5 5. Oakville 7-1 31 2 6. Mossyrock 4-0 28 8 (tie) Lummi 3-2 28 9 8. Wellpinit 4-0 17 NR 9. Moses Lake Christian Academy 6-1 16 1 10. Tulalip Heritage 7-0 15 6

Others receiving votes: Orcas Island 8. Oakesdale 5. Almira/Coulee-Hartline 2. Riverside Christian 1.