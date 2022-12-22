Washington Boys Basketball Prep Poll
AP — How a state panel of sports writers rates Washington high school basketball teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2022, by WIAA Class, with won-lost record, total points, and previous ranking (first-place votes in parentheses):
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Curtis (6)
|6-1
|60
|2
|2. Mount Si
|5-1
|48
|1
|3. Federal Way
|6-0
|44
|T6
|4. Gonzaga Prep
|5-0
|41
|3
|5. Olympia
|5-1
|34
|T4
|(tie) Skyline
|6-1
|34
|NR
|7. Woodinville
|7-2
|25
|T4
|8. Kentridge
|4-2
|12
|10
|9. Richland
|3-2
|11
|NR
|10. Jackson
|3-1
|8
|T6
Others receiving votes: Skyview 6. West Valley (Yakima) 2. Davis 2. Battle Ground 2. Camas 1.
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Garfield (5)
|8-0
|59
|2
|2. O'Dea (1)
|5-0
|54
|1
|3. Mt. Spokane
|6-1
|44
|T3
|4. Auburn
|5-1
|41
|T3
|5. Eastside Catholic
|5-1
|32
|T8
|6. Bellevue
|7-1
|28
|5
|7. Rainier Beach
|3-2
|23
|6
|8. Gig Harbor
|4-1
|15
|T8
|9. University
|6-0
|10
|NR
|10. Marysville-Getchell
|5-1
|7
|NR
Others receiving votes: Stanwood 4. Mountain View 4. Lincoln-Seattle 3. Timberline 3. Arlington 2. Kennewick 1.
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Lynden (6)
|4-0
|60
|5
|2. Sehome
|7-0
|59
|2
|3. Tumwater
|6-3
|48
|3
|4. Pullman (1)
|5-0
|45
|1
|5. Anacortes
|6-0
|33
|10
|6. R.A. Long
|4-2
|27
|9
|7. North Kitsap
|5-2
|26
|8
|8. Prosser
|4-1
|24
|NR
|9. Grandview
|8-1
|18
|4
|(tie) Mark Morris
|6-1
|18
|NR
Others receiving votes: Port Angeles 12. Ellensburg 6. Renton 4. W. F. West 2. Foss 2. Selah 1.
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Lynden Christian (7)
|7-0
|70
|1
|2. Annie Wright
|6-0
|63
|2
|3. Zillah
|4-1
|50
|T6
|4. King's
|5-3
|39
|T6
|5. Seattle Academy
|4-1
|38
|3
|6. Freeman
|6-1
|33
|T4
|7. Blaine
|5-1
|32
|NR
|8. Toppenish
|4-2
|15
|10
|9. Chelan
|4-2
|13
|T6
|10. Omak
|5-2
|8
|NR
Others receiving votes: Overlake School 5. Sultan 5. Seton Catholic 5. Quincy 3. Life Christian Academy 3. King’s Way Christian School 2. Tenino 1.
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Columbia (Burbank) (2)
|6-0
|51
|1
|2. Brewster
|6-2
|44
|3
|(tie) Morton-White Pass (3)
|7-1
|44
|4
|4. Davenport
|5-0
|39
|NR
|5. Adna (1)
|7-0
|33
|2
|6. Napavine
|4-0
|31
|NR
|7. Colfax
|6-1
|24
|T9
|8. Lake Roosevelt
|4-1
|23
|8
|9. Lind-Ritzville Sprague
|4-2
|18
|NR
|10. Cle Elum1Roslyn
|7-1
|11
|7
Others receiving votes: Auburn Adventist Academy 6. Wahkiakum 5. Ilwaco 1.
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Cusick (5)
|5-0
|59
|3
|2. Willapa Valley (1)
|5-0
|51
|4
|3. Sunnyside Christian
|4-1
|35
|7
|4. DeSales
|6-1
|34
|5
|5. Oakville
|7-1
|31
|2
|6. Mossyrock
|4-0
|28
|8
|(tie) Lummi
|3-2
|28
|9
|8. Wellpinit
|4-0
|17
|NR
|9. Moses Lake Christian Academy
|6-1
|16
|1
|10. Tulalip Heritage
|7-0
|15
|6
Others receiving votes: Orcas Island 8. Oakesdale 5. Almira/Coulee-Hartline 2. Riverside Christian 1.
