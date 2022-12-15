Washington Girls Basketball Prep Poll
AP () — — How a state panel of sports writers rates Washington high school basketball teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2022, by WIAA divisions, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):
|School
|Record
|Points
|1. Woodinville (1)
|4-0
|41
|2. Camas (3)
|4-1
|38
|2. Emerald Ridge
|3-0
|38
|4. Tahoma
|5-0
|30
|5. Skyview (1)
|6-0
|22
|6. Davis
|5-0
|20
|7. Union
|3-0
|18
|8. Bellarmine Prep
|3-2
|13
|9. Central Valley
|4-1
|12
|10. Kamiakin
|3-0
|11
Others receiving votes: Eastlake 8. Kentridge 5. Sumner 5. Richland 5. Gonzaga Prep 3. Bothell 3. Glacier Peak 2. Olympia 1.
|School
|Record
|Points
|1. Lake Washington (2)
|6-0
|46
|2. Garfield (2)
|3-0
|29
|(tie) Bonney Lake (1)
|4-1
|29
|4. Arlington
|3-1
|23
|5. Lakeside (Seattle)
|4-0
|20
|5. Peninsula
|5-0
|20
|7. Mead
|3-2
|18
|8. Stanwood
|5-1
|17
|9. Todd Beamer
|4-0
|12
|(tie) Tacoma (Lincoln)
|3-0
|12
Others receiving votes: West Seattle 10. Mt. Spokane 9. Roosevelt 8. Timberline 4. Lynnwood 4. Hazen 3. Snohomish 3. Hermiston 3. Eastside Catholic 2. Everett 2. North Central 1.
|School
|Record
|Points
|1. W. F. West (2)
|5-0
|35
|2. Tumwater
|5-0
|23
|3. Clarkston
|4-1
|21
|4. Ellensburg (2)
|4-0
|20
|5. Sehome
|5-0
|19
|(tie) Lynden
|5-0
|19
|7. Burlington-Edison
|2-1
|15
|8. Othello
|4-1
|14
|9. Prosser
|3-0
|12
|(tie) East Valley (Yakima)
|2-4
|12
Others receiving votes: Sammamish 7. Lakewood 5. White River 5. Grandview 4. Hudson’s Bay 4. Archbishop Murphy 3. Ridgefield 2.
|School
|Record
|Points
|1. Cashmere (2)
|5-1
|33
|2. Montesano
|2-1
|21
|3. Nooksack Valley (1)
|5-0
|19
|(tie) Lynden Christian (1)
|5-0
|19
|5. Deer Park
|3-0
|18
|6. Toppenish
|3-1
|17
|7. Kiona Benton
|3-1
|16
|8. Wapato
|5-0
|15
|9. Freeman
|3-1
|13
|10. Hoquiam
|3-2
|10
|(tie) Seton Catholic
|4-1
|10
Others receiving votes: Meridian 6. King’s 6. Colville 6. Medical Lake 3. Zillah 2. King’s Way Christian School 2. Eatonville 2. Connell 1. Annie Wright 1.
|School
|Record
|Points
|1. LaConner (1)
|5-1
|38
|2. Colfax
|4-0
|30
|3. Tonasket (1)
|5-0
|28
|4. Ilwaco
|4-0
|24
|5. Okanogan (2)
|1-0
|20
|6. Rainier
|4-1
|17
|(tie) Adna (1)
|5-0
|17
|(tie) Warden
|2-1
|17
|9. Napavine
|3-2
|15
|10. Chief Leschi
|4-0
|14
Others receiving votes: Mabton 12. Lake Roosevelt 9. Raymond 8. Tri-Cities Prep 7. Morton-White Pass 5. Asotin 3. Davenport 3. Brewster 2. Kettle Falls 2. Coupeville 1. Cle Elum/Roslyn 1. Liberty (Spangle) 1. St. George’s 1.
|School
|Record
|Points
|1. Colton
|2-0
|25
|2. Mount Vernon Christian (2)
|3-1
|21
|3. Mossyrock
|3-1
|20
|(tie) Pateros (2)
|5-0
|20
|5. Oakesdale
|4-1
|19
|6. Neah Bay
|1-1
|16
|7. Willapa Valley
|4-1
|14
|8. Moses Lake Christian Academy
|2-1
|13
|9. Wellpinit
|1-2
|12
|10. Inchelium
|3-1
|11
Others receiving votes: Pomeroy 10. Sunnyside Christian 10. Tulalip Heritage 9. Lummi 8. Liberty Christian 6. Odessa-Harrington 2. Naselle 2. Garfield-Palouse 1. Cascade Christian Academy 1.
