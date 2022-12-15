Washington Girls Basketball Prep Poll

AP () — — How a state panel of sports writers rates Washington high school basketball teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2022, by WIAA divisions, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):

Division 4A

School Record Points 1. Woodinville (1) 4-0 41 2. Camas (3) 4-1 38 2. Emerald Ridge 3-0 38 4. Tahoma 5-0 30 5. Skyview (1) 6-0 22 6. Davis 5-0 20 7. Union 3-0 18 8. Bellarmine Prep 3-2 13 9. Central Valley 4-1 12 10. Kamiakin 3-0 11

Others receiving votes: Eastlake 8. Kentridge 5. Sumner 5. Richland 5. Gonzaga Prep 3. Bothell 3. Glacier Peak 2. Olympia 1.

Division 3A

School Record Points 1. Lake Washington (2) 6-0 46 2. Garfield (2) 3-0 29 (tie) Bonney Lake (1) 4-1 29 4. Arlington 3-1 23 5. Lakeside (Seattle) 4-0 20 5. Peninsula 5-0 20 7. Mead 3-2 18 8. Stanwood 5-1 17 9. Todd Beamer 4-0 12 (tie) Tacoma (Lincoln) 3-0 12

Others receiving votes: West Seattle 10. Mt. Spokane 9. Roosevelt 8. Timberline 4. Lynnwood 4. Hazen 3. Snohomish 3. Hermiston 3. Eastside Catholic 2. Everett 2. North Central 1.

Division 2A

School Record Points 1. W. F. West (2) 5-0 35 2. Tumwater 5-0 23 3. Clarkston 4-1 21 4. Ellensburg (2) 4-0 20 5. Sehome 5-0 19 (tie) Lynden 5-0 19 7. Burlington-Edison 2-1 15 8. Othello 4-1 14 9. Prosser 3-0 12 (tie) East Valley (Yakima) 2-4 12

Others receiving votes: Sammamish 7. Lakewood 5. White River 5. Grandview 4. Hudson’s Bay 4. Archbishop Murphy 3. Ridgefield 2.

Division 1A

School Record Points 1. Cashmere (2) 5-1 33 2. Montesano 2-1 21 3. Nooksack Valley (1) 5-0 19 (tie) Lynden Christian (1) 5-0 19 5. Deer Park 3-0 18 6. Toppenish 3-1 17 7. Kiona Benton 3-1 16 8. Wapato 5-0 15 9. Freeman 3-1 13 10. Hoquiam 3-2 10 (tie) Seton Catholic 4-1 10

Others receiving votes: Meridian 6. King’s 6. Colville 6. Medical Lake 3. Zillah 2. King’s Way Christian School 2. Eatonville 2. Connell 1. Annie Wright 1.

Division 2B

School Record Points 1. LaConner (1) 5-1 38 2. Colfax 4-0 30 3. Tonasket (1) 5-0 28 4. Ilwaco 4-0 24 5. Okanogan (2) 1-0 20 6. Rainier 4-1 17 (tie) Adna (1) 5-0 17 (tie) Warden 2-1 17 9. Napavine 3-2 15 10. Chief Leschi 4-0 14

Others receiving votes: Mabton 12. Lake Roosevelt 9. Raymond 8. Tri-Cities Prep 7. Morton-White Pass 5. Asotin 3. Davenport 3. Brewster 2. Kettle Falls 2. Coupeville 1. Cle Elum/Roslyn 1. Liberty (Spangle) 1. St. George’s 1.

Division B

School Record Points 1. Colton 2-0 25 2. Mount Vernon Christian (2) 3-1 21 3. Mossyrock 3-1 20 (tie) Pateros (2) 5-0 20 5. Oakesdale 4-1 19 6. Neah Bay 1-1 16 7. Willapa Valley 4-1 14 8. Moses Lake Christian Academy 2-1 13 9. Wellpinit 1-2 12 10. Inchelium 3-1 11

Others receiving votes: Pomeroy 10. Sunnyside Christian 10. Tulalip Heritage 9. Lummi 8. Liberty Christian 6. Odessa-Harrington 2. Naselle 2. Garfield-Palouse 1. Cascade Christian Academy 1.