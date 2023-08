Basketball World Cup schedule

The schedule of games at the Basketball World Cup, which starts Friday in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia (all times EDT):

Friday, Aug. 25

Angola vs. Italy, at Manila, 4 a.m.

Finland vs. Australia, at Okinawa, 4 a.m.

Mexico vs. Montenegro, at Manila, 4:45 a.m.

Latvia vs. Lebanon, at Jakarta, 5:15 a.m.

Dominican Republic vs. Philippines, at Manila, 8 a.m.

Germany vs. Japan, at Okinawa, 8:10 a.m.

Egypt vs. Lithuania, at Manila, 8:30 a.m.

Canada vs. France, at Jakarta, 9:30 a.m.

Saturday, Aug. 26

South Sudan vs. Puerto Rico, at Manila, 4 a.m.

Cape Verde vs. Georgia, at Okinawa, 4 a.m.

Jordan vs. Greece, at Manila, 4:45 a.m.

Iran vs. Brazil, at Jakarta, 5:45 a.m.

Slovenia vs. Venezuela, at Okinawa, 7:30 a.m.

Serbia vs. China, at Manila, 8 a.m.

United States vs. New Zealand, at Manila, 8:40 a.m.

Spain vs. Ivory Coast, at Jakarta, 9:30 a.m.

Sunday, Aug. 27

Italy vs. Dominican Republic, at Manila, 4 a.m.

Australia vs. Germany, at Okinawa, 4:30 a.m.

Montenegro vs. Egypt, at Manila, 4:45 a.m.

Lebanon vs. Canada, at Jakarta, 5:45 a.m.

Philippines vs. Angola, at Manila, 8 a.m.

Japan vs. Finland, at Okinawa, 8:10 a.m.

Lithuania vs. Mexico, at Manila, 8:30 a.m.

France vs. Latvia, at Jakarta, 9:30 a.m.

Monday, Aug. 28

China vs. South Sudan, at Manila, 4 a.m.

Venezuela vs. Cape Verde, at Okinawa, 4 a.m.

New Zealand vs. Jordan, at Manila, 4:45 a.m.

Ivory Coast vs. Iran, at Jakarta, 5:45 a.m.

Georgia vs. Slovenia, at Okinawa, 7:30 a.m.

Puerto Rico vs. Serbia, at Manila, 8 a.m.

Greece vs. United States, at Manila, 8:40 a.m.

Brazil vs. Spain, at Jakarta, 9:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 29

Germany vs. Finland, at Okinawa, 3:30 a.m.

Angola vs. Dominican Republic, at Manila, 4 a.m.

Egypt vs. Mexico, at Manila, 4:45 a.m.

Lebanon vs. France, at Jakarta, 5:45 a.m.

Australia vs. Japan, at Okinawa, 7:10 a.m.

Philippines vs. Italy, at Manila, 8 a.m.

Montenegro vs. Lithuania, at Manila, 8:30 a.m.

Canada vs. Latvia, at Jakarta, 9:30 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 30

South Sudan vs. Serbia, at Manila, 4 a.m.

Georgia vs. Venezuela, at Okinawa, 4 a.m.

United States vs. Jordan, at Manila, 4:40 a.m.

Ivory Coast vs. Brazil, at Jakarta, 5:45 a.m.

Slovenia vs. Cape Verde, at Okinawa, 7:30 a.m.

China vs. Puerto Rico, at Manila, 8 a.m.

Greece vs. New Zealand, at Manila, 8:40 a.m.

Iran vs. Spain, at Jakarta, 9:30 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 31

Eight games for teams that do not advance out of first round

Friday, Sept. 1

Eight second-round games

Saturday, Sept. 2

Eight games for teams that do not advance out of first round

Sunday, Sept. 3

Eight second-round games

Monday, Sept. 4

No games scheduled

Tuesday, Sept. 5

Two quarterfinal games in Manila

Wednesday, Sept. 6

Two quarterfinal games in Manila

Thursday, Sept. 7

Two games for quarterfinal losers

Friday, Sept. 8

Two semifinal games in Manila

Saturday, Sept. 9

Two games for quarterfinal losers

Sunday, Sept. 10

Third-place game at Manila, 4:30 a.m.

Championship game at Manila, 8:40 a.m.

