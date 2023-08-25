Donald Trump’s mugshot
US sues SpaceX
Wrestler Bray Wyatt dies
Severe Michigan storms
Rubiales soccer scandal
Sports

Basketball World Cup sets attendance record with 38,115 showing up for game in Manila

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., center, watches the game beside FIBA president Hamane Niang, right, during a match of the Philippines against Dominican Republic at the Basketball World Cup at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan province, Philippines Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
1 of 2 | 

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., center, watches the game beside FIBA president Hamane Niang, right, during a match of the Philippines against Dominican Republic at the Basketball World Cup at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan province, Philippines Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Philippines guard Jordan Clarkson (6) is blocked by Dominican Republic guard Gelvis Solano (4) during their match at the Basketball World Cup at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan province, Philippines Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
2 of 2 | 

Philippines guard Jordan Clarkson (6) is blocked by Dominican Republic guard Gelvis Solano (4) during their match at the Basketball World Cup at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan province, Philippines Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
By TIM REYNOLDS
 
Share

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — On Day 1 of the Basketball World Cup, the Philippines made history.

A record crowd of 38,115 filled Philippine Arena for Friday’s game between the host team and the Dominican Republic – easily the biggest crowd to see a game in World Cup history. Setting that mark was one of the Philippines’ stated goals for some time, and the country famous for its love of basketball made it happen.

Among those in the crowd: Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Basketball Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki, who is one of FIBA’s ambassadors for the World Cup. Marcos arrived and took his courtside seat just as his national team got the first basket of the game, and then posed with the squad at midcourt for a photo at halftime.

The previous record was 32,616, set on Aug. 14, 1994. That’s when the U.S. rolled past Russia 137-91 in the gold-medal game of that tournament — then called the FIBA world championship — at SkyDome in Toronto.

Other news
Miami Heat coach and USA Basketball assistant Erik Spoelstra, seated at center, poses with campers and clinic staff after a basketball clinic in Manila, Philippines, Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2023. Spoelstra, whose mother hails from the Philippines, is back there for the first time in 11 years. The U.S. plays its World Cup opener there on Saturday. (AP Photo/Tim Reynolds)
Erik Spoelstra believes coaching in Philippines at World Cup is a perfect homecoming
FILE - Filipino boys play basketball in floodwaters from a swollen creek at a coastal village in Malabon, north of Manila, Philippines, Wednesday, July 8, 2015. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila, File)
In the basketball-crazed Philippines, the World Cup will be a shining moment
FILE - Vina Morales arrives at the World Premiere of "Easter Sunday" in Los Angeles on Aug. 2, 2022. Morales will take over as Aurora Aquino in the Broadway musical “Here Lies Love” for a month-long engagement starting Sept. 22. She replaces Lea Salonga ,who has been with the show since previews in June. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
Vina Morales replaces Lea Salonga in Broadway’s ‘Here Lies Love’ to spotlight Filipino stars

Fans arrived early, some several hours before the game. There was an opening game at the arena; Italy topped Angola in front of 21,214 fans in a matchup that started four hours before the Philippines-Dominican Republic contest.

When that game ended, the seats kept filling up. There was a pre-game concert and an on-court dance performance to add to the spectacle. By the time the home team took the floor to warm up, the building’s occupants were roaring.

Philippine Arena was originally slated to host the final phase of the World Cup, including the medal games. But FIBA changed that plan earlier this year, citing traffic and transport concerns. The arena, which can hold as many as 55,000 fans for some events, is at least an hour by car — maybe much more depending on traffic — from most of the other Manila venues being used during the tournament.

The record is certain to not fall again in this World Cup. Friday’s games were the only ones being played at Philippine Arena in this tournament; all the other venues being used in Manila, Japan and Indonesia for games are much smaller.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports