FILE - Fireworks explode during the "Freedom Blast" Fourth of July Festivities in Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah. Extremely hot, dry conditions forecast through the Fourth of July across much of the West are heightening concerns about wildfires and the dangers of fireworks. (Tyler Sipe/The Deseret News via AP, File)
Dangerous fireworks
A sign reading "cancel student debt" is seen outside the Supreme Court, Friday, June 30, 2023, as decisions are expected in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Student loans
Fans take pictures in the rain before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at the Grant Park 220 Sunday, July 2, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
NASCAR in Chicago
FILE - A sign at Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco on Nov. 18, 2022. Thousands of people logged complaints about problems accessing Twitter on Saturday, July 1, 2023, after owner Elon Musk limited most users to viewing 600 tweets a day — restrictions he described as an attempt to prevent unauthorized scraping of potentially valuable data from the site. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Twitter limits
FILE - Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the Moms for Liberty meeting in Philadelphia, Friday, June 30, 2023. A prominent conservative group is slamming a video shared by Ron DeSantis' presidential campaign attacking GOP rival Donald Trump's past support for gay and transgender people. The video drew immediate criticism from prominent LGBTQ+ Republicans. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
DeSantis vs. Trump
Sports

USA Basketball fills World Cup roster with Josh Hart as last commit, source tells AP

By TIM REYNOLDS
 
Share

New York guard Josh Hart has given his commitment to USA Basketball to play in this summer’s World Cup, a person with knowledge of the decision said Sunday.

Hart is the 12th, and presumably final, person to commit to the team, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because the roster has not been announced by USA Basketball. That announcement is expected at some point this month; the team begins training camp in Las Vegas in early August.

And the roster could still change, for a variety of reasons. There will be a select team chosen by USA Basketball for the World Cup squad to play and practice against in Las Vegas, and players from the select team could be elevated to the World Cup roster in case of injury or should a committed player bow out.

Other news
Connecticut Sun's Alyssa Thomas (25) celebrates a basket against the New York Liberty with Olivia Nelson-Ododa (10) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sarah Gordon/The Day via AP)
Alyssa Thomas, DeWanna Bonner and Elena Delle Donne headline WNBA All-Star reserves
WNBA career triple-double leader Alyssa Thomas of Connecticut was selected an All-Star reserve by the league’s coaches.
Connecticut Sun's Rebecca Allen (9) and New York Liberty's Jonquel Jones (35) reach for a rebound during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sarah Gordon/The Day via AP)
Stewart leads Liberty past Sun 89-81 in Jonquel Jones’ return to Connecticut
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Breanna Stewart scored 24 points and Jonquel Jones added 14 points and 11 rebounds in her return to Connecticut as the New York Liberty beat the Sun 89-81 on Tuesday night.
Minnesota Lynx guard Diamond Miller, right, celebrates next to forward Napheesa Collier (24) after a timeout called by the Seattle Storm during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Collier scores a career-high 33 to help the Lynx beat the Storm 104-93
Napheesa Collier had a career-high 33 points and 10 rebounds, Diamond Miller added 18 points in her return from an injury and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Seattle Storm 104-93.
FILE - Sunrise Christian's Matas Buzelis (13) plays against Montverde during a high school basketball game at the Hoophall Classic, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Springfield, Mass. Buzelis is positioned to be one of the top NBA draft prospects for next year. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)
NBA 2024 potential lottery prospects will once again take multiple paths to the league
This year’s draft class showed there are several ways to get into the NBA with top picks from Europe, the G League, Overtime Elite and the college ranks.

Hart joins his Knicks teammate Jalen Brunson on the list of committed players, along with Brooklyn teammates Cam Johnson and Mikal Bridges, Orlando’s Paolo Banchero, Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards, Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton, the Los Angeles Lakers’ Austin Reaves, New Orleans’ Brandon Ingram, Utah’s Walker Kessler, Milwaukee’s Bobby Portis and Memphis’ Jaren Jackson Jr.

The team will be coached by Golden State’s Steve Kerr, assisted by Miami’s Erik Spoelstra, the Los Angeles Clippers’ Tyronn Lue and Gonzaga’s Mark Few.

Of the 12 players, six — Ingram (24.7), Edwards (24.6), Brunson (24.0), Haliburton (20.7), Bridges (20.1) and Banchero (20.0) — averaged at least 20 points per game in the NBA last season.

The Americans will play five warm-up games before the World Cup: Aug. 7 against Puerto Rico in Las Vegas, Aug. 12 against Slovenia and Aug. 13 against Spain in Spain, then Aug. 18 against Greece and Aug. 20 against Germany at Abu Dhabi.

The World Cup runs from Aug. 25 through Sept. 10 in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia. The Americans will be in Manila for the entirety of their stay in the tournament and have group stage games against New Zealand on Aug. 26, Greece on Aug. 28 and Jordan on Aug. 30.

The tournament is the primary qualifier for the 2024 Paris Olympics. The U.S. will have to finish as the best or second-best team from the Americas Region at the World Cup to automatically qualify for Paris, where the Americans will seek a fifth consecutive Olympic title.

The top two World Cup finishers from Europe and the Americas, as well as one from Africa, Asia and Oceania, will earn berths into Paris 2024.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports