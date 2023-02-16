Body found identified as missing Lafayette woman

PORT ALLEN, La. (AP) — A body found in a car in West Baton Rouge Parish has been identified as a woman reported missing from Lafayette more than a month ago.

Sheila Baker, 55, was last seen by family on Dec. 25 and reported missing by the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday in a news release. Baker’s body was found Sunday inside her car at a truck stop in Port Allen.

The sheriff’s office said Baker’s cause of death remains under investigation. Toxicology reports are pending. Foul play is not suspected, authorities said.