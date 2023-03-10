Police: Man shot dead in Battle Creek apartment break-in

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) — Police in central Michigan say an apartment resident acted in self-defense when they fatally shot a man breaking into their apartment.

A person made a distress call about the break-in about 9:40 p.m. Wednesday from the Georgetown Estates Apartments in Battle Creek, police said.

The intruder, Donald Richard Guthrie, 40, of Fulton, was taken to Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo where he was pronounced dead, police said.

“It appears that Guthrie had forced his way into the victim’s Georgetown Estates apartment, at which time the victim shot Guthrie,” police said in a release. “At this time, it appears that the victim acted in self-defense.”

The shooting remains under investigation, police said.

The case will be sent to the Calhoun County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for a decision on charges after the investigation is complete, police said.