Jeremie Frimpong signs new contract at Bayer Leverkusen through 2028

LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Dutch right back Jeremie Frimpong has signed a new contract at Bayer Leverkusen taking him through the end of the 2027-28 season.

Frimpong still had nearly two years left on his current deal at Leverkusen, where he has played since signing from Scottish club Celtic in 2021.

“A lot has happened since then, we’ve experienced great things and continually improved as a team,” Frimpong said in a statement Tuesday. “It’s great fun to be part of this team.”

The 22-year-old Frimpong, who was linked with possible moves to Chelsea and Manchester United in the off-season, has been a standout player for Leverkusen this season, contributing two goals and three assists as he helped the team stay unbeaten in eight games in all competitions. He also reached the Europa League semifinals with the team last season.

