Harry Kane transfer drags on as Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel says the club is still working on a deal

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel said Friday the club is still “working hard” to sign England captain Harry Kane after reports of delays in his expected transfer from Tottenham.

The deal, reportedly worth more than 100 million pounds ($110 million), would break the Bundesliga transfer record.

“We’re working hard on it, I can definitely confirm that, and it’s no longer a secret,” Tuchel said. “But as of now there is no decision, there is no agreement.”

Kane, who had been expected to undergo medical tests in Germany on Friday, could potentially make his debut Saturday as Bayern hosts Leipzig in the German Super Cup. However, British broadcaster Sky Sports reported he had not yet flown to Germany.

Kane would give a central focus in attack to a Bayern team which has struggled to adapt since selling Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona a year ago.

Kane’s departure would leave a hole in Tottenham’s squad ahead of its first game of the new Premier League season Sunday. It would require a deep rebuild in a team which is already reeling from the failure to qualify for any European competition this season.

