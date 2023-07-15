Police crime tape remained Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Fargo, N.D., near the intersection where one police officer was fatally shot and two others were critically wounded on Friday, July 14. Authorities have said the suspect was also killed in the shooting, and a civilian was injured. (AP Photo/Jack Dura).
Bayern Munich power broker Uli Hoeneß confident that Harry Kane will join from Tottenham

FILE - England’s Harry Kane celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Euro 2024 group C qualifying soccer match between England and North Macedonia at Old Trafford in Manchester, Monday June 19, 2023. On Saturday, July 15, 2023, Bayern Munich honorary president Uli Hoeness said he is confident that Kane will switch to the club from Tottenham this summer. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson, File)

TEGERNSEE, Germany (AP) — Bayern Munich honorary president Uli Hoeneß is confident that England captain Harry Kane will switch to the club from Tottenham this summer.

Hoeneß, Bayern’s former president who recently returned for a consulting role, told journalists at the team’s training camp on Saturday that the striker has already decided to join the Bavarian powerhouse and that negotiations with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy are ongoing.

Hoeneß said supervisory board member Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen have regularly spoken with Kane and his representatives.

“Up to now it was the case that Harry has clearly signaled in all the talks that his mind is made up. And if that remains the case, then we’ll get him,” Hoeneß said. “Then Tottenham will have to give way.”

Hoeneß said Tottenham would not be able to turn down 80 or 90 million euros ($90 or $100 million) for the player, who just has a year left on his Tottenham contract, and that Kane wants to play in European competitions. Tottenham, which finished eighth in the Premier League last season, did not qualify for Europe. Bayern won the Bundesliga.

“Now he has the chance again to come to a top club in Europe,” Hoeneß said. “What we all like is that he and his agents, his father and the brother, have always clearly stood by what they’ve said. If it stays like that, then that’s OK.”

Hoeneß conceded that talks with Levy were difficult.

“He’s clever,” Hoeneß said. “He isn’t naming a price. First of all, we have to bring him so far as to name a price. Of course, he’s playing for time. He’s savvy and, I find, a super professional, I really like him. But I think these are people who haven’t just been doing this since yesterday.”

