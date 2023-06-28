Fans get their way as Bayern Munich and Qatar decide not to renew contentious sponsorship deal

A U.S. Coast Guard ship arrives in the harbor of St. John's, Newfoundland, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, following the arrival of the ship Horizon Arctic carrying debris from the Titan submersible. The submersible owned by OceanGate Expeditions imploded on its way to the wreck of the Titanic. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press via AP)
Titan debris
FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna postpones tour
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
FILE - Baltimore Ravens quarterback Ryan Mallett looks to pass during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Carolina Panthers, Aug. 11, 2016, in Baltimore. Mallett, who played for New England, Houston and Baltimore during five seasons in the NFL, has died. He was 35. Mallett died in an apparent drowning, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Mallett was a football coach at White Hall High School in his native Arkansas, and the school district also confirmed his death in a post on its website. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)
Ryan Mallett death
A person walks along the shore of Lake Michigan as the downtown skyline is blanketed in haze from Canadian wildfires Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Wildfire haze
Sports

Fans get their way as Bayern Munich and Qatar decide not to renew contentious sponsorship deal

FILE - Bayern's Serge Gnabry, left, celebrates besides team mate Bayern's Noussair Mazraoui and Bayern's Thomas Mueller after scoring his side's opening goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Hertha BSC Berlin at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Germany, on April 30, 2023. Bayern Munich and Qatar Airways said Wednesday June 28, 2023 they are ending a sponsorship deal which caused tension between the German soccer champion and its fans. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, File)

FILE - Bayern’s Serge Gnabry, left, celebrates besides team mate Bayern’s Noussair Mazraoui and Bayern’s Thomas Mueller after scoring his side’s opening goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Hertha BSC Berlin at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Germany, on April 30, 2023. Bayern Munich and Qatar Airways said Wednesday June 28, 2023 they are ending a sponsorship deal which caused tension between the German soccer champion and its fans. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

 
Share

MUNICH (AP) — And then it was no more.

Bayern Munich and Qatar announced on Wednesday they will not continue their contentious sponsorship agreement, bowing to pressure from the club’s own fans who accused it of “sports washing.”

The deal with Qatar Airways was due to expire on Friday, and any further extension would have infuriated Bayern supporters who have vocally opposed the club’s ties to Qatar since the team began holding annual winter training camps in the oil and gas-rich country in 2011.

Other news
England's Jack Grealish, left and England's James Maddison talk during the warm up before the Euro 2024 group C qualifying soccer match between England and North Macedonia at Old Trafford in Manchester, Monday June 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)
England midfielder James Maddison leaves Leicester for Tottenham on 5-year deal
Tottenham has completed the signing of England midfielder James Maddison from Leicester. Spurs entered advanced talks with the recently relegated Foxes earlier this week and secured Maddison in a deal worth 40 million pounds ($50 million) plus add-ons.
Germany's Kai Havertz, right, controls the ball as he is challenged by Colombia's Jhon Lucumi during an international friendly soccer match between Germany and Colombia at Veltins-Arena, in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Tuesday, June 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Germany forward Kai Havertz completes move across London to join Arsenal
Kai Havertz has completed a move across London by joining Arsenal from Chelsea in a deal reportedly worth 65 million pounds ($82 million).
Roma's head coach Jose Mourinho walks away with his second place medal after receiving it at the end of the Europa League final soccer match between Sevilla and Roma, at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary, Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Sevilla defeated Roma 4-1 in a penalty shootout after the match ended tied 1-1. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Mourinho hit with 10-day Serie A suspension for comments about Italian referee
Roma coach José Mourinho has been handed a 10-day suspension for the start of the Serie A season for comments he made about a referee.
FILE - Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy warming up before the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge Stadium in London, England, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has joined Saudi Arabian team Al-Ahli. He becomes the latest Chelsea player to head to the oil-rich kingdom. (Adrian Dennis/Pool via AP, File)
Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy joins Al-Ahli as latest Chelsea player heading to Saudi Arabia
Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has joined Saudi Arabian team Al-Ahli. He becomes the latest Chelsea player to head to the oil-rich kingdom.

“There would have been continued protests and there would have more anger at the club’s AGM,” Alex Salzweger of Bayern fan group Club No. 12 told The Associated Press. “It was clear to the club that the fan-scene was not going to stop demonstrating.”

Bayern fans had organized workshops highlighting human rights abuses in Qatar. They invited migrant workers to speak of their experiences. They displayed huge banners during Bundesliga games condemning the club for taking Qatar’s money. And at the club’s AGM in 2021, members shouted and booed at its directors for refusing to discuss the sponsorship arrangements.

Bayern president Herbert Hainer apologized at the following AGM last October, when he acknowledged “mistakes” for not letting members speak at the meeting before.

On Wednesday, the club only referred to the deal with Qatar Airways, which began in 2018 for the airline to display its logo on the players’ sleeves. That deal was reportedly worth up to 25 million euros ($27 million) annually to the club, replacing the previous agreement that it had with Doha airport.

“Five very exciting years together,” Bayern said. “The connections that FC Bayern has been able to forge with its fans in the Arab world through Qatar Airways will remain. Both partners have actively promoted an exchange between cultures.”

While Bayern said it had been a “mutual agreement” not to extend the deal, the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper reported that the decision came from Qatar, whose emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, was displeased with the criticism coming from Bayern fans and had faulted the club for not doing more to distance itself from the protests.

Germany’s conduct at the last World Cup also played a role, SZ reported. The national team players – including five from Bayern – held their hands over their mouths in a protest seen as a rebuke in Qatar. German interior minister Nancy Faeser also criticized the host nation.

SZ said Bayern had been keen to extend the deal, with Hainer speaking recently about doing so, but that the emir had the final say.

Former Bayern chairmen Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and Oliver Kahn had defended the agreement as a conduit to instigating positive change in Qatar.

The Persian Gulf country was accused by Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and FairSquare Projects of human rights abuses against migrant workers before hosting the World Cup last year.

“There are still workers in Qatar today, stadium construction workers, who are waiting for their money. I think that says everything. Nothing has changed,” Salzweger said .

Two weeks ago, Amnesty said hundreds of workers were still waiting for compensation or redress for abuses suffered.

“I think the whole thing, and probably the fact that they can get another sponsor, led to (the club) saying, let’s part ways at the end of the contract. That way you don’t have to pay any contractual penalties,” Salzweger said. “The contract is running out and that’s fine. It’s a solution and we’re satisfied.”

Michael Ott, the Bayern member who attempted to lodge a motion calling for a vote on the deal at the tumultuous deal in 2021, also said he was pleased, though surprised by the announcement.

“The signs in the last few days and weeks had been saying something else,” Ott told German news agency dpa. “It shows me that fans can have an impact when they know how to use the resources that they have. This is a wonderful sign for sport, FC Bayern and us fans.”

It’s unclear if Bayern will continue to hold its winter training camps in Qatar.

The club did not respond to numerous requests for comment.

Qatar remains a significant player in European soccer through its ownership of Paris Saint-Germain and a Qatari banker who is bidding to buy Manchester United.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports